Gov. Pritzker Announces Over $1 Billion in Federal Funding to Support High-Speed Internet Access and Adoption in Illinois
ILLINOIS, June 26 - Funding will help connect all Illinoisans to high-speed internet services
CHICAGO — Today, Governor JB Pritzker along with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced Illinois will be allocated over $1 billion in funding to support high-speed internet access through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program. This grant will help fund the development of high-speed infrastructure across the nation as part of President Biden's Internet for All initiative.
"This funding is a significant step in ensuring Illinoisans across the state have access to the reliable high-speed internet that they need," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I am committed to making Illinois a leader when it comes to technology and innovation, and access to broadband is a critical service for all residents who rely on high-speed internet for everything from healthcare and education, to running a business."
Reliable, accessible, and affordable broadband is crucial to the economic growth and success of the state. In partnership with the federal government, Governor Pritzker's administration is enacting a nation-leading approach to eliminate the digital divide.
The BEAD Program is the federal government's largest-ever investment in the expansion of high-speed internet access and focuses on connecting underserved and rural communities.