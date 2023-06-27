Automotive MEMS Sensor Market is estimated to hit a CAGR of 13.7% and jump to reach a worth of US$ 14 Billion by year 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Automotive MEMS Sensor Market has witnessed consistent growth driven by the widespread adoption of advanced driver assistance systems in electric vehicles. The rising demand for automotive MEMS sensors, aimed at improving safety, fuel efficiency, and overall driving experiences, has further contributed to this growth. By 2033, Japan is expected to exhibit a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.65%, reaching a market value of US$ 2.8 billion

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive MEMS sensors market is anticipated to secure a valuation of US$ 3.9 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 14 billion by 2033. The market is estimated to capture a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.



How the Top Countries Surge the Automotive MEMS Sensors Market?

The top countries are surging the global market through various strategies and factors. Here are several ways these countries contribute to global market growth.

The United States: The United States is driving the market through its technological advancements and strong automotive industry. The country dominates the global market by collaborating with sensor manufacturers and automotive OEMs. The country is driving by developing advanced driver assistance systems and electric vehicles. Additionally, government initiatives, plans, and environmental policies contribute to market growth.





The United States is driving the market through its technological advancements and strong automotive industry. The country dominates the global market by collaborating with sensor manufacturers and automotive OEMs. The country is driving by developing advanced driver assistance systems and electric vehicles. Additionally, government initiatives, plans, and environmental policies contribute to market growth. Germany: Germany is a key player in the market due to its advanced automotive industry. German automakers, manufacturers, and suppliers integrate advanced MEMS sensors into vehicles to enhance safety, performance, and efficiency. The country has advanced manufacturing techniques, and strong research and development capabilities drive the market size further.





For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2023 to 2033 - Download your sample report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8450

Japan: Japan plays a significant role in the market through its strong automotive industry, technological innovation, and focus on quality and reliability. Sensor manufacturers in Japan collaborate closely with automotive OEMs and develop tailored sensor solutions for advanced technologies. Further, Japan's commitment to technological advancements and miniaturization capabilities also contributes to market growth.





Japan plays a significant role in the market through its strong automotive industry, technological innovation, and focus on quality and reliability. Sensor manufacturers in Japan collaborate closely with automotive OEMs and develop tailored sensor solutions for advanced technologies. Further, Japan's commitment to technological advancements and miniaturization capabilities also contributes to market growth. China: China's booming automotive industry and growing consumer demand for advanced vehicles drive the market. Automakers in China increasingly integrate MEMS sensors into their vehicles to meet safety regulations and enhance performance. Additionally, the government of China’s push for electric vehicle adoption, and the development of smart transportation infrastructure fuel the demand for MEMS sensors.





China's booming automotive industry and growing consumer demand for advanced vehicles drive the market. Automakers in China increasingly integrate MEMS sensors into their vehicles to meet safety regulations and enhance performance. Additionally, the government of China’s push for electric vehicle adoption, and the development of smart transportation infrastructure fuel the demand for MEMS sensors. South Korea: South Korea significantly contributes to the market through its renowned electronics and automotive industries. Companies in Korea are involved in developing and producing MEMS sensors for automotive applications. The country's focus on advanced technologies, such as connected cars, drives the demand for MEMS sensors in the automotive sector.





South Korea significantly contributes to the market through its renowned electronics and automotive industries. Companies in Korea are involved in developing and producing MEMS sensors for automotive applications. The country's focus on advanced technologies, such as connected cars, drives the demand for MEMS sensors in the automotive sector. France: France has a strong presence in the market due to its automotive manufacturing industry and expertise in sensor technologies. French companies develop and supply MEMS sensors for various automotive applications, including safety, environmental sensing, and vehicle dynamics. France's commitment to sustainable transportation and government support for research & development also contribute to market growth.





These countries leverage their automotive manufacturing capabilities, technological expertise, collaborations with OEMs, government support, and market demand for advanced automotive technologies to surge the automobile MEMS sensors market. The strategies and factors driving growth may vary based on each country's strengths and industry focus.

Not getting the data you are looking for? Our experts provide you with customized reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8450

Key Takeaways:

The market is estimated to secure a CAGR of 13.7% with a valuation of US$ 14 billion by 2033.

In the historical period, the market secured a valuation of US$ 3.4 billion with a CAGR of 15.7% between 2018 and 2022.

The United States is leading the global market by securing a valuation of US$ 2.8 billion by 2033.

During the forecast period, Japan is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.65% in the global market.

China is capturing a valuation of US$ 3 billion in the global market by 2033.





How are Key Players Adding Value in this Global Market?

The market is highly consolidated by several prominent players globally. They are adopting strategic innovations and collaborations to upsurge the global market. They are focused on developing unique and advanced products to satisfy end users' demands.

Key Companies Profiled:

Bosch Sensortec (Germany)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Analog Devices, Inc. (United States)

Texas Instruments Inc. (United States)

InvenSense (a TDK Group Company) (United States)

Sensata Technologies (United States)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

Aptiv PLC (Ireland)

Delphi Technologies (United Kingdom)

CTS Corporation (United States)

Amphenol Corporation (United States)

Freescale Semiconductor (United States)

Honeywell International Inc. (United States)

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Recent Developments in this Market:

Texas Instruments announced its newly launched products, such as temperature sensors, pressure sensors, and accelerometers, to meet automotive requirements. The company further focuses on low-power sensor solutions for cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions.

Got a few queries - Ask our expert Analyst now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8450

Automotive MEMS Sensors Market by Categorization:

By Sensor Type:

Accelerometer

Pressure Sensor

Gyroscope

Others

By Distribution Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Application:

Classic & Safety

Body Electronics

Powertrain

Infotainment

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Automotive MEMS Sensor Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

View the Complete TOC of this report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8450

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Automotive Landscape:

Automotive Sensors Market Size: Is projected to reach US$ 44 billion by 2033, anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market Growth: Is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 13.8% and reach US$ 1497.73 million by 2032.

ADAS Sensors Market Share: Is expected to boost sales at an impressive 14.1% CAGR over the forecast period, with the market valuation reaching US$ 43.2 Billion by 2030.

Electric Vehicle Sensor Market Demand: Is growing at an impressive 16.6% CAGR, the market valuation is projected to reach US$ 37.1 Billion by 2032.

Aircraft Sensors Market Trends: Is anticipated to surpass a market valuation of US$ 13,211.0 million by 2033.

Automotive TCU Market Share: Is poised to grow at 5.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, with an overall valuation expected to reach US$ 13.66 billion in 2023.

Adaptive Cruise Control Market Size: Is capturing a valuation of US$ 4.1 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 13.7 billion by 2033.

Driver Monitoring System Market Demand: Is expected to reach an average CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Automotive Connectivity Control Unit Market Growth: Is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% to be valued at US$ 11.7 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Radar Market Outlook: Is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 13.20% between 2022 and 2032, totalling around US$ 15,803.3 Million by the end of 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com