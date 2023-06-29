Unveils Personalized Housing Solution for Students: Empowering Choice and Confidence

Rise Higher Education

RISE Higher Education: Innovative housing solution empowers students to find personalized accommodations privately, without sharing personal information.

MONROE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RISE Higher Education a leading EdTech Higher Education Counseling Platform, is proud to introduce its innovative housing solution that empowers students to find personalized accommodations with complete privacy. This groundbreaking feature allows students to confidently tailor their housing search based on their comfort and preferences without the need to disclose personal information to third parties.

Key Highlights of this accommodation Solution:

1. Student-Centric Approach: As always RISE Higher Education places students at the center of the housing search process, enabling them to make informed decisions and choose accommodations that match their comfort and preferences. The platform respects the importance of privacy and personal space during this crucial transition.

2. Customized Search Options: Through RISE Higher Education’s advanced technology, students can effortlessly explore a wide range of housing options that are tailored to their needs, including location, budget, facilities, and other preferences. This personalized approach ensures students find the perfect accommodation that aligns with their comfort and lifestyle.

3. Confidentiality and Security: RISE Higher Education prioritizes the privacy and security of students. By eliminating the need to disclose personal information to third parties, students can confidently explore their housing options without concerns about their privacy being compromised.

4. Enhanced Decision-Making: What sets RISE Higher Education apart is the comprehensive guidance provided through an educational counseling video. This video equips students with the tools of the trade, offering valuable insights, tips, and advice on making informed decisions about their accommodation. From understanding different types of accommodation to considering factors such as proximity to campus, safety, and affordability, the counseling video ensures that students are well-informed and empowered to make the right choices.

About RISE Higher Education: Edtech platform servicing students globally to ascertain their best fit and empower their profile for triumphant admission. Founded by seasoned Education Counselor, Aakriti Jain hailing from 16 years of industry experience transitioning students’ dream to study in Top Tier Universities worldwide into a reality. With recent honorary inclusion in Whos Who in America, Aakriti is all set to be the change she wants counseling industry to bring.

Now, With a commitment to personalized choices and comprehensive guidance, RISE Higher Education aims to revolutionize the way students find and select their ideal accommodations.

"We are excited to launch our Accommodation Vertical, which revolutionizes the way students find their ideal living spaces," said Aakriti Jain, Founder of RISE Higher Education. "Our goal is to provide students with a platform that not only offers a wide range of personalized options but also empowers them with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions. We believe that by combining customization with comprehensive guidance, we can truly enhance the student accommodation experience."

RISE Higher Education 's Accommodation Vertical is now live on their website at risehigher.education/accommodation. Students can access a wealth of information, browse personalized accommodation options, and watch the educational counseling video to guide them in their decision-making process.

