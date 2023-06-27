Berlin Barracks / DUI #3 and DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3003573
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/25/2023 1400 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Creamery Road Washington, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #3 and DLS
ACCUSED: Allen Farnham
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/25/2023 at approximately 1400 hours Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Creamery Road in Washington. An investigation led to the arrest of Allen Farnham for DUI #3 and DLS. Farnham was released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/12/2023 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/12/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.