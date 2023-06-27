Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,417 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / DUI #3 and DLS

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3003573

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                        

STATION: Berlin                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191


DATE/TIME: 06/25/2023 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Creamery Road Washington, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #3 and DLS


ACCUSED: Allen Farnham                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On 06/25/2023 at approximately 1400 hours Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Creamery Road in Washington.  An investigation led to the arrest of Allen Farnham for DUI #3 and DLS.  Farnham was released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/12/2023 at 0830 hours.


COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/12/2023 0830 hours        

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


You just read:

Berlin Barracks / DUI #3 and DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more