Berlin Barracks / DUI #3 and DLS

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3003573

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191





DATE/TIME: 06/25/2023 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Creamery Road Washington, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #3 and DLS





ACCUSED: Allen Farnham

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 06/25/2023 at approximately 1400 hours Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Creamery Road in Washington. An investigation led to the arrest of Allen Farnham for DUI #3 and DLS. Farnham was released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/12/2023 at 0830 hours.





COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/12/2023 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.