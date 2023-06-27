West Coast Premiere of Award-Winning Documentary on the World’s First Cannabis College - Presented by Tommy Chong
"American Pot Story: Oaksterdam" at DANCES WITH FILMS Festival!
The industry has come so far, yet we have a long way to go federally. We look forward to continuing to be at the forefront of education, legal & public policy advocacy, social impact, and leadership.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "American Pot Story: Oaksterdam" celebrates its West Coast premiere at the prestigious DANCES WITH FILMS (DWF: LA) Festival on June 29 at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in the heart of Hollywood, Calif. The screening sold out quickly, and was moved to a larger theatre in the complex to accommodate the popular demand.
— Executive Chancellor of Oaksterdam University, Dale Sky Jones
The award-winning documentary, by critically acclaimed filmmakers Dan Katzir and Ravit Markus, revolves around Oaksterdam University (OU), the world’s first cannabis college, and tells the unknown origin story of the people who took monumental risks to make cannabis legalization possible. It celebrates the courageous heritage of the legacy industry and the movement that started at OU and would go on to impact the world. Other participants in the film are CA Governor Gavin Newson and CA Congresswoman Barbara Lee.
DWF Producing Partner and Documentary Programming Chair Jackie Tepper states, “'American Pot Story: Oaksterdam' encapsulates the unflinching spirit at the very core of the independent film scene, not only in the content of the movie but in the movement that was created from it. We champion that fighting spirit at DWF, and are proud to have programmed this important documentary about the current worldwide revolution in cannabis policy."
The film sheds light on the cannabis legalization movement through the lens of Oaksterdam University leaders. Katzir and Markus spent 10 years shadowing OU Founder Richard Lee and Executive Chancellor Dale Sky Jones and captured their struggles and triumphs as they fought to bring this topic to the mainstream.
OU is located in the Bay Area of California, not far from the famous Emerald Triangle. It first opened its doors in 2007. The school has over 80,000 alumni worldwide and is the most recognized and trusted name in cannabis education. “Our vision has always been revolutionary,” Jones says. “The industry has come so far, yet we have a long way to go federally. We look forward to continuing to be at the forefront of education, legal and public policy advocacy, social impact, and leadership.”
Teaser: https://vimeo.com/798926586/4b7747f3a6
About Oaksterdam:
Oaksterdam University, the world’s first cannabis college, has been the forerunner in providing the highest quality training to people involved in the industry. OU’s faculty is composed of professionals, academics, and subject matter experts who have taught more than 80,000 OU alumni from 110 countries. With roots growing 25 years deep, OU is a dynamic, diverse, and responsive academic institute dedicated to educating the global cannabis community, industry, regulators, and government. Visit Oaksterdam University
About DANCES WITH FILMS:
DANCES WITH FILMS, heading into its 26th year, champions the unflinching spirit at the very core of the independent film scene. While the vast majority of film fests rely heavily on celebrity, DWF has relied on the innovation, talent, creativity, and sweat equity that revolutionized the entertainment industry. That reliance continues to prove successful, with alumni moving on to write, direct and produce celebrity-studded vehicles, star in blockbuster movies and television series, produce multi-million dollar films, and create hit TV shows.
