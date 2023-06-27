Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Announces Exclusive Live Seminar to Help Smokers Kick the Habit
Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP introduces a life-changing seminar in Bellevue, leveraging the power of hypnotherapy to help smokers quit for good.
Quitting smoking can be a challenge, but hypnosis offers an incredibly effective solution”BELLEVUE, WA, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, a leading hypnotherapy practice in the Greater Seattle area, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking live seminar designed to empower smokers to extinguish their habits once and for all.
— Connie Brannan
This exclusive two-hour seminar, "Break Free: A Hypnotherapy Seminar to Quit Smoking," will take place on July 22nd at our professional and comfortable office space in Bellevue, WA.
For many, the path to quitting smoking is steeped in obstacles and unsuccessful attempts. However, Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP believes in the transformative power of hypnotherapy, and we've seen first-hand how it can enable people to quit smoking for good. This event is designed for those who are ready to take that decisive step towards a healthier lifestyle. The seminar will be an interactive experience helping attendees to modify their smoking behavior, control cravings, and reinforce their determination to quit.
"Quitting smoking can be a challenge, but hypnosis offers an incredibly effective solution," said Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP®, and co-founder of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP. "Our seminar will guide participants through an immersive journey, using the power of their subconscious mind to bring about lasting change."
The seminar not only aims to help participants quit smoking, but it also equips them with the necessary tools to maintain their progress long after the seminar has concluded.
For the convenience of our attendees, this live seminar will be limited to a small group to ensure personalized attention. We encourage early registration to secure your spot.
To register or learn more about the "Break Free: A Hypnotherapy Seminar to Quit Smoking," please visit https://www.mindworkshypnosis.net/services/stop-smoking-hypnosis/unlock-your-freedom-from-tobacco-group-hypnotherapy-session-to-stop-smoking-7-22-23/ or contact us directly at (425) 564-8608. Don't miss out on this life-changing opportunity to spark a positive change and breathe freely!
About Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP
Founded by Connie Brannan and Michael Brannan, both masters in their field, Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has been helping people harness the power of their subconscious minds to effect real and meaningful successful change in their lives for 16+ years. Their hypnotherapy practice, based in the Greater Seattle area, offers a range of hypnosis services from weight loss to stress management, phobias, and more.
