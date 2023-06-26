Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Announce Over $8.7 Million Grant to Deploy Clean Transit Buses in Delaware

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) today announced the award of $8,740,728 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to the Delaware Transit Corporation (DART). Funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this grant will support DART as it converts its transit fleet to zero-emission buses.

“Thanks to our historic investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Delaware is moving toward a cleaner public transportation future,” said Senator Carper, Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “This funding to modernize DART’s fleet will help Delawareans get where they need to go while reducing harmful pollution and supporting jobs up and down our state—a win-win-win. I’m proud of our congressional delegation for our role in delivering this money to the First State and I look forward to seeing more clean buses on our roads.”

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver results for Delaware,” said Senator Coons. “These funds will make it easier for Delawareans to travel around the state while combating climate change and ensuring a bright future for DART. I can’t wait to see these buses out on roads across the First State.”

“Reducing our carbon footprint by investing in a clean energy future has been a top priority of Senator Carper, Senator Coons, and me for years, and today’s announcement pushes Delaware one step closer to reaching this goal,” said Representative Blunt Rochester, member of the Regional Leadership Council, a group of lawmakers appointed to lead the implementation and communication of historic legislation passed in the 117th Congress. “I’m proud to have delivered this federal funding that will modernize DART’s fleet through the transformative Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – helping us strengthen our public transportation system, invest in public health, and create good-paying jobs across Delaware.”

Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski added, “The agency has now received nearly $30 million through six separate federal grants to support the purchase of alternative-fueled buses. These investments continue to help us decrease the amount of greenhouse gas emissions created by our fixed route fleet in support of Delaware’s Climate Action Plan.”

“I’m so proud of the progress the DTC team has made to reduce harmful emissions from our fleet, 10% of which is operating with zero emission buses today. This grant will help us meet our ultimate goal of a 100% zero emission fleet,” said John Sisson, Delaware Transit Corporation CEO.

FTA's Low or No Emission (Low-No) Program helps transit agencies buy or lease U.S.-built zero-emission and low-emission transit buses along with charging equipment and supporting facilities. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided $5.5 billion over five years for the program—more than six times greater than the previous five years of funding.

