Ortho Las Vegas Attains 5 Star Reputation for Knee Surgery

Ortho Las Vegas, a clinic based in Nevada, is pleased to announce that they have managed to attain a top rating from patients. Ortho Las Vegas offers surgical solutions for a number of issues, helping people with their elbows, knees and other areas. They specialize in sports medicine and orthopedics, helping athletes overcome injury through minimally invasive surgery as well as other treatments and procedures.



The clinic is run by Dr. Roddy McGee, an orthopedic surgeon with subspecialty training in sports medicine. Dr. McGee specializes in arthroscopic as well as open treatment of shoulder, elbow, knee and ankle injuries. Additionally, the doctor performs joint replacement surgery aimed at treating arthritis of the shoulder and knee. He holds a number of notable positions, including team physician for College of Southern Nevada and Bishop Gorman High School, and he is involved with the Justin Boots Sports Medicine Team.

He is also a Las Vegas native, having grown up there before going off to study medicine at various institutions across the country. He attended Midwestern University in Arizona, then completed an Orthopedic Surgery residency in Chicago and a one year fellowship in sports medicine with Dr. Lawrence Lemak.



Widely considered the top knee surgeon in Las Vegas, Dr. McGee is a big part of Ortho’s glowing reputation. Many of the reviews the surgery has received mention the doctor by name, praising his skills and his treatment of patients.



“The entire process with Ortho Las Vegas has been an amazing experience,” says a review. “From the moment I first called and got an appointment the next morning, followed by an MRI through referral that afternoon, the process was seamless. I was informed two days later that I had a 100% tear in the PCL and was scheduled for surgery the next week. Dr. McGee and his staff were phenomenal in the days leading up to the procedure, and continued to be throughout the entire process. I just had a 6-week checkup, and everything is going great. They have done all of the coordinating with the pharmacy as well as my physical therapists, making the recovery process less cumbersome on my end. They even gave me an awesome shirt! Highly recommend!”



Dr. McGee is also a skilled elbow surgeon, specializing in both surgical and non-surgical procedures to treat all kinds of elbow injuries or disorders, allowing patients to return to their active lifestyle. Some of the conditions Dr. McGee handles include elbow pain, Ulnar nerve Neuritis, cubital tunnel syndrome and more. The treatments offered at Ortho Las Vegas also include Ulnar nerve transposition, cubital tunnel release and so on.



In order to book a consultation where Dr. McGee and his team of specialists can determine what kind of elbow issue might be to blame (and how best to treat it), patients need only call or request an appointment online. Once an appointment is booked and a diagnosis made, Dr. McGee will offer a list of treatment options, usually preferring the least invasive ones while also keeping in mind the effectiveness of whatever treatment he prescribes. However, should the need for surgery arise, the Ortho staff do all they can to make the whole process as easy and stress-free as possible for their patients.



Ortho Las Vegas’ short guide to preparing for surgery says: “Once you and your doctor decide that surgery will help you, you will need to learn what to expect from the surgery and how to actively participate in the treatment plan for the best results afterward. Preparing mentally and physically for surgery is an important step toward a successful result. Understanding the process, and your role in it, will help you recover more quickly and have fewer problems.”



Patients may visit the clinic’s website to learn more about knee and elbow injuries and how they might be treated. They can also read all about the Ortho team and the Ortho facilities so that they know what they are getting into when they choose to work with Dr. McGee and his team.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5l-eZzAY_Q

