Pasadena Architectural Showpiece Designed by A. Quincy Jones to Auction via Concierge Auctions

1100 Paso Alto Road | Pasadena, CA Iconic modernist blend of the built and natural environment Architectural showpiece designed by A. Quincy Jones Located in the heart of Pasadena Private drive and 1.27 acres

In cooperation with Gus Ruelas of The Agency and Tim Durkovic and Greg Holcomb of Douglas Elliman, 1100 Paso Alto Road is set to auction in July.

Seize the opportunity to own this historic treasure in Pasadena” — Listing agents Gus Ruelas, Greg Holcomb, and Tim Durkovic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This architectural masterpiece is listed for $6.8 million and is selling with No Reserve. The auction will be conducted next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Gus Ruelas of The Agency and Tim Durkovic and Greg Holcomb of Douglas Elliman. Bidding is scheduled to open 14 July and culminate on 21 July via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Live in an architectural masterpiece built in 1973 by A. Quincy Jones, a luminary and AIA award-winning architect. Jones' aesthetic runs throughout the home, from the intimate connection with nature to the high ceilings and walls of glass. Actress Jennifer Aniston, along with multiple well known home and art collectors are known to own homes designed by A. Quincy Jones

You'll feel like you are in a treehouse as the home cantilevers over its elevated lot and into the surrounding vegetation. The open-plan design and setting create a backdrop for all-season entertaining. Walls of glass bring in an abundance of light and views in every direction. The interior spaces flow together, offering a supply of picturesque vignettes. The design of the outdoor living area invites the serenity of trickling water.

Listing agents Gus Ruelas, Greg Holcomb, and Tim Durkovic state, “Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey as we partner with Concierge Auctions to bring this architectural gem to the market. Bid digitally worldwide and seize the opportunity to own this historic treasure in Pasadena.”

This estate is in the heart of Pasadena, a historic and culture-rich enclave just northeast of Los Angeles. Old Pasadena, known for its palm tree-lined streets, Victorian and Art Deco buildings, and shopping and dining options, is only two miles from the property's front door. Live steps from Brookside Park, with an aquatics center, sports courts, and a plethora of green space for strolling and picnicking. The Brookside and Annandale golf clubs are under ten minutes away. Visit cultural institutions like the Norton Simon Museum of Art and the Huntington Library and Gardens. Ditch the car and walk to the iconic Rose Bowl stadium with its annual namesake football game. Natural areas such as Eagle Rock Canyon, Angeles National Forest, and the San Gabriel Mountains surround you. More world-class entertainment, culture, restaurants, and shopping await you in Los Angeles. Access to the 210 freeway provides easy access to Los Angeles and other points in Southern California.

The property’s additional features include a 360-degree fireplace, and a cohesive open floor plan. The chef’s kitchen features an eat-in casual dining area, large island with bar seating, and is equipped with designer appliances. The primary sanctuary boasts a private balcony, spa bath, and walls of windows. The lot itself is elevated, offering expansive views of the hillsides beyond. The property is centrally located sitting just 2 miles from Old Town Pasadena, 10 miles from Downtown Los Angeles, thirty minutes from Los Angeles International Airport and 20 minutes from Burbank Airport.

1100 Paso Alto Road is available for showings Friday-Sunday 1–4PM and by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

