- Docket Number:
- FDA-2018-D-2613
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Veterinary Medicine
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Presenting Quantitative Efficacy and Risk Information in Direct-to-Consumer Promotional Labeling and Advertisements.” This draft guidance provides recommendations for presenting quantitative efficacy and risk information in direct-to-consumer (DTC) promotional labeling and advertisements for prescription human drugs and biological products and prescription animal drugs and in DTC promotional labeling for over-the-counter (OTC) animal drugs (collectively promotional materials). FDA is issuing this draft guidance to describe the Agency's recommendations for how manufacturers, distributers, and packers (collectively firms) that include quantitative efficacy or risk information about their drugs in DTC promotional materials can make the language and presentation more consumer-friendly.
FDA-2018-D-2613.