Little Known IRS Loophole Lets Uncle Sam Pay For Employee Wellness And Health Checkups
Malady Leverages IRS Loophole to Provide Free Comprehensive Wellness Profiles, Enabling Proactive Health Management for American Workforces
Today, we take another step towards revolutionizing the healthcare industry by giving people the power of knowledge, directly from their bloodstream.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Malady, a leading innovator in precision blood testing and diagnostics, is proud to announce an all-new comprehensive wellness profile and health check-up service. This unique offering allows employers to empower their employees with the knowledge of their health scores at no cost, thanks to an ingenious utilization of a newly discovered IRS loophole.
Malady's Comprehensive Wellness Profile (CWP) is a general health assessment, or screening, that measures 50 hormone levels and other bio-markers via a blood analysis.
This breakthrough health initiative provides an affordable solution to proactive health management, underlining Malady's commitment to democratizing access to vital healthcare data.
"Today, we take another step towards revolutionizing the healthcare industry by giving people the power of knowledge, directly from their bloodstream," says Dr. Stanford Owen, MD, an esteemed medical professional supporting Malady's groundbreaking initiative. "It's not just about diagnosing diseases; it's about empowering people to make informed decisions about their health."
The wellness profile on offer is a complete health check-up that uses advanced blood testing technologies to provide an accurate snapshot of a patient's health status. With the insights gained, individuals can then take proactive steps towards a healthier lifestyle and early intervention, if necessary.
The IRS loophole makes this service a win-win for employers and employees. It allows companies to offer this service as a tax-free benefit to their workers, meaning employers can invest in the health of their employees without any financial burden. Major benefits to employers include reduced healthcare costs, improved productivity, decreased absenteeism and enhance recruitment and retention.
Dr. Stanford Owen adds, "For too long, we've been reactive when it comes to our health. Only when symptoms show up do we consider taking action. However, with Malady's comprehensive wellness profile, we can now be proactive. Early detection and intervention are critical in managing many health conditions, and this service allows for just that."
Malady's commitment to proactive health management represents a significant leap forward in the world of preventative healthcare. This new service will allow for early detection of potential health issues, helping to reduce the burden on healthcare systems, and ultimately lead to healthier, more productive work-forces.
"Knowing is half the battle. This is a mantra we strongly believe in at Malady," says Dr. Stanford Owen. "When people are aware of their health scores, they are better equipped to make choices that promote their well-being. And this is exactly what we aim to achieve."
About Malady
Malady is a New Orleans -based health-tech company that specializes in advanced blood testing technologies. It is committed to providing accurate, accessible, and affordable health insights to individuals worldwide. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and medical expertise, Malady aims to revolutionize the way people approach their health.
