FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MONDAY, JUNE 26, 2023 CONTACT: Philip Jackson, public information officer

N.C. Forest Service

919-857-4828 or philip.jackson@ncagr.gov N.C. Forest Service tree seedlings to go on sale July 5 RALEIGH – The N.C. Forest Service will begin accepting orders July 5 for its annual tree seedling sale. With an average annual production of 16 million seedlings, the NCFS Nursery Program produces enough native and genetically improved tree seedlings to plant roughly 30,000 acres of land each year. “The importance of healthy trees and forests cannot be overstated as they provide countless benefits to our state’s environment as well as to each of us,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “I strongly encourage landowners to take advantage of both the quantity and quality of tree species produced right here in our state by the North Carolina Forest Service.” Conifers and hardwoods are sold in units as low as 10 and as high as 100. For those wishing to submit larger orders, the nursery sells tree seedlings by the hundreds and thousands. Genetically improved stock is available for loblolly, longleaf, shortleaf and white pines as well as other species. These seedlings offer better volume growth, tree form, disease resistance, straightness, and other characteristics needed to produce healthy woodlands and quality forest products. Customers interested in knowing more about the tree species and available inventory can speak with NCFS nursery staff, as well as reference the ordering website or seedling catalogs. How can you order tree seedlings from the NCFS Nursery Program? Tree seedlings can be ordered from the online seedling store at www.buynctrees.com.

Tree seedlings can also be ordered by phone at 1-888-NCTREES (1-888-628-7337) or 919-731-7988.

Tree seedlings can be ordered using the order form found in the FY23-24 Nursery Seedling Catalog. Complete the form and mail to Seedling Coordinator, 762 Claridge Nursery Road, Goldsboro, NC 27530.

A user-friendly online catalog will soon be available at https://www.ncforestservice.gov/nursery/NurseryandTreeImprovement.htm. Seedling catalogs will also be available at local NCFS offices beginning in July. Within the catalog, landowners can find information about the types of tree species, quantities and cost to order. Each species description includes information about ideal planting locations and whether a species is typically used to benefit wildlife, restore forest habitats or as marketable timber.

Accepted methods of payment are check, money order, Mastercard and Visa. Distribution of orders occurs January through March, depending on weather conditions. Seedling orders can be shipped to one of 13 distribution centers statewide for a small fee or via UPS for a charge. Seedling orders are also available for pickup from the NCFS Claridge Nursery in Goldsboro or the Linville River Nursery near Crossnore. For information on planting trees, customers are encouraged to contact their local NCFS county ranger. Contact information for NCFS county office and nursery locations is available at www.ncforestservice.gov/contacts. -pj-2-