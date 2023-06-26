Governor Hobbs Announces Appointment Of Tribal Leaders To Governor's Water Policy Council

This announcement was originally sent on June 23, 2023.

Phoenix, AZ— Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointments of four Tribal officials to the Governor's Water Policy Council.

The Governor’s Water Policy Council expands representation of Tribes across Arizona as part of Governor Hobbs’ continuing commitment to partnering and engaging with Arizona’s Indigenous communities. Tasked with developing policy recommendations to the Governor, the Council’s work currently focuses on Assured Water Supply and Rural Groundwater policies.

The four appointments are:

Chairwoman Amelia Flores, Colorado River Indian Tribes

Governor Stephen Roe Lewis, Gila River Indian Community

Chairman Robert Miguel, Ak-Chin Indian Community

Bidtah Becker, Legal Counsel for Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren

The Governor’s Water Policy Council also includes Maria Dadgar, executive director of the Inter Tribal Council of Arizona. Established in 1952, ITCA provides a united voice to its 21 member Tribes.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of these esteemed tribal leaders to the Governor’s Water Policy Council,” said Governor Hobbs. “We need to have engagement and partnership with our tribal partners on all issues, especially water, as we work to build an Arizona for Everyone. I remain committed to bringing tribes to the table as we work cooperatively on securing Arizona’s water future.”

“Governor Hobbs has decided to give CRIT an important voice in shaping Arizona’s water future. I look forward to serving on this Council as CRIT works with the state to assist in drought relief," said Chairwoman Flores. “I applaud Governor Hobbs’ commitment to giving CRIT and other Arizona Tribal communities a seat at the table when it comes to modernizing Arizona’s playbook for water conservation.”

“I am deeply honored to serve on the Governor’s Water Policy Council,” said Governor Lewis. “Governor Hobbs is tackling the most important and difficult issues confronting our state, including protecting and preserving our precious long-term groundwater supplies, and I am humbled to be chosen to help her in this vital task. I hope to provide a tribal perspective on these issues and look forward to working with Governor Hobbs on the Council.”

"I welcome Gov. Hobbs' continued commitment to engage with tribes and uplift our communities, and am ready to tackle the task of the Water Policy Council,” said Chairman Miguel. “This is a great opportunity to work with the Hobbs Administration to mitigate the issues our communities face when it comes to water, and to present proactive solutions to secure Arizona's water future for generations to come.”

"I am honored that President Nygren suggested my appointment and honored to be appointed to the Governor’s Water Policy Council,” said Bidtah Becker. “I appreciate the Governor’s vision in creating the Council, including tribes, and bringing water to the forefront of policy discussions in Arizona — water is life.”

Information on the Governor’s Water Policy Council can be found at the Arizona Department of Water Resources website: https://www.azwater.gov/gwpc