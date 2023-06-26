NovoCure Limited: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; August 18, 2023 deadline

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises NovoCure Limited (“NovoCure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCR) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased NovoCure securities between January 5, 2023 to June 5, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The complaint asserts that the defendants engaged in false and/or deceptive statements and/or omitted important information, claiming the following:

The Company concealed the true nature of the LUNAR study data, which involved a relatively small percentage of participants who were receiving standard of care therapy. Consequently, the reliability of the data in demonstrating clinical efficacy was significantly compromised. The disclosure of this information had a reasonable likelihood of negatively affecting the Company's regulatory prospects and overall operations. As a result, the Company's public statements made during the relevant times were materially false and misleading.

The allegations suggest that the defendants misrepresented the LUNAR study data and its impact, leading to potential negative consequences for the Company's regulatory prospects and operations.

