PR ON THE GO Experts Panel—An Exclusive Online Event for Growth Hacking Insights

Growth hacking insights for For entrepreneurs, indie makers and creators. 11 PR experts provide insight into the power of PR. September 5, 2023. Online.

/EIN News/ -- Athens, Greece , June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PR ON THE GO is proud to announce a free, high-impact online event on 5th September 2023, where attendees can engage with proven PR experts and gain crucial insights into the power of PR for growth hacking. The panel will feature a diverse group of experts who will provide invaluable guidance for entrepreneurs, indie creators, and makers.



A Stellar Panel of Digital Marketing and PR Experts

The panel boasts a remarkable collection of PR and marketing experts, each bringing a wealth of experience in their respective fields.

PR ON THE GO Experts Panel Hosted by PR CONSULTANT

The host, Melanie Marten of The Coup, is a seasoned PR consultant with more than 15 years of experience.



Tonya McKenzie of Sand & Shores PR will share her extensive experience in communications and leadership. Andrea Sok of SOK Influencer PR brings her passion for storytelling and influencer marketing, while Qamar Zaman of KISS PR Brand Story will share insights on brand storytelling and SEO.

Paige Arnof-Fenn of Mavens & Moguls, a seasoned expert in marketing, communications, and branding, will join the panel, alongside Emily Reynolds Bergh of R Public Relations, who combines a rich background in psychology and philosophy with over a decade of marketing and PR experience. Yuping Xu of Topic News PR will share her expertise in press release distribution for the Asian market.

Also contributing to the diverse panel are Chandra Gore of Chandra Gore Consulting, Julia Voloshchenko of Usetech, Meg Prejzner of Hackett Brand Consulting, and Aimee Clark of Dotted Line Communications. Their combined knowledge and experience promise to create an engaging and informative event.

A Wealth of Topics Covered

The panel will tackle a variety of topical issues, from the current state of entrepreneurship and the media landscape to the trending techniques for building a following. Attendees will learn how community building offers the greatest opportunity for entrepreneurs to carve out their niche in today's fast-paced, AI-driven world.

Attendees can also expect insights into what media strategies are likely to resonate with audiences in the current climate, whether it be guest writing for special interest magazines, investing time in building a YouTube channel, or engaging in tweets on Twitter.

Easy Participation, No Cost

To participate in this event, simply add it to your calendar and join the live streaming panel on the PR ON THE GO website on the event day. The event is free, and no purchase is required. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions, engage with the speakers, and explore solutions specific to their business needs.

A recording of the panel will be made available on the PR ON THE GO YouTube channel after the event, ensuring that even those who can't attend in real time won't miss out on the wealth of knowledge shared.

The PR ON THE GO Experts Panel offers an unparalleled opportunity to gain insights into PR and growth hacking from some of the industry's leading experts. Don't miss out—mark your calendar for 5th September 2023.

Save The Date.

Sign up for growth hacking with the experts.





September 5, 2023

Los Angeles, CA, USA 9AM

New York, NY, USA 12PM

London, United Kingdom 5PM

Athens, Greece 7PM



Media Contact

AZ@kisspr.com

Source https://pronthego.com/