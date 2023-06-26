Safe Bulkers Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that its Board of Directors has called an annual meeting of the stockholders to be held on September 7, 2023, at 16:00 local time at the Fairmont Hotel, 12 Avenue des Spélugues, Monte Carlo, 98000 Monaco.



Stockholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2023 will be entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting, or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Formal notice of the meeting and/or the Company’s proxy statement will be sent to stockholders of the Company in due course.

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Safe Bulkers is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. Safe Bulkers common stock, Series C preferred stock and Series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, where they trade under the symbols “SB,” “SB.PR.C” and “SB.PR.D,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, Safe Bulkers’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Safe Bulkers believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, business disruptions due to natural disasters or other events, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond the control of Safe Bulkers. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for drybulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which Safe Bulkers operates, risks associated with operations outside the United States and other factors listed from time to time in Safe Bulkers’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Safe Bulkers expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Company Contact:

Dr. Loukas Barmparis

President

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Tel.: +30 2 111 888 400

+357 25 887 200

E-Mail: directors@safebulkers.com