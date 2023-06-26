/EIN News/ -- ERYTECH and PHERECYDES announce merger

and name change to PHAXIAM Therapeutics

Merger approved with large majority by the shareholders of both companies

New governance structure implemented

Ambition to create a global leader in extended phage therapies to target antimicrobial resistant pathogenic bacteria





Lyon (France) and Cambridge (MA, US), June 26, 2023 – ERYTECH (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP) and PHERECYDES announce merger and name change to PHAXIAM Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative extended bacteriophage therapies to target antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

“In February this year, we announced our strategic plans with PHERECYDES, with the intent to build a global leader in phage therapy and address the huge medical need caused by antimicrobial resistance. I am very pleased that this merger has now been approved with a large majority by our shareholders”, said Gil Beyen, former Chief Executive Officer of ERYTECH. “I am now passing the lead to Thibaut Du Fayet as the new CEO and wish him and the entire management team success in implementing PHAXIAM’s ambitious strategy. I take the occasion to thank all current and former ERYTECH employees and fellow board members for their dedication and enthusiasm for our project over the past 10 years.”

“I am very proud to have the opportunity to continue the PHERECYDES project within PHAXIAM therapeutics and to be able to deploy it more widely by capitalizing on the skills and talents of all ERYTECH and PHERECYDES employees; Our ambition is to strengthen PHAXIAM therapeutics' competitive position as an undisputed leader in phage therapy worldwide, serving patients”, said Thibaut du Fayet, incoming Chief Executive Officer of PHAXIAM.

The combination will draw on the complementary expertise and resources of the two companies to accelerate the development of a global phage therapy portfolio, aimed at combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a globally recognized health issue. AMR is currently responsible for more than one million deaths per year worldwide and is expected to grow to more than 10 million annual casualties by 2050. For reference, the estimated worldwide number of cancers is currently around 10 million per year.

The Company is developing a pipeline of clinical stage extended phage therapies and expects significant value creation milestones in the next two years.

Results of the ongoing PhagoDAIR Phase 2 trial in patients with knee or hip prosthetic joint infections (PJI) due to Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus), anticipated in Q1 2024

Launch of Phase 1 trial in patients with endocarditis due to S. aureus expected in mid-2023, with results expected by S1 2024

Launch of Phase 1 trial in patients with complex urinary tract infections due to E. coli expected in Q1 2024, with results expected in S2 2024

Expansion of bacteriophage portfolio targeting two additional pathogens, critical in developing a comprehensive target portfolio in the fight against resistant bacterial infections

Furthermore, the company is building a research & development strategy leveraging on complementary Platforms and Capabilities, to support phage and endolysins therapeutic approaches in anti -infectives fields like AMR and other, such, food, cosmetics and animal health; or phage as carriers.

The board of directors of PHAXIAM is composed of an equal number of directors from the former ERYTECH and PHERECYDES boards (without casting vote for the Chair), and is constituted of:

Didier Hoch, Chairman

Gil Beyen, Vice Chairman

Philippe Archinard, Independent Director

Martine George, Independent Director

Eric Leire, Independent Director

Go Capital, represented by Leila Nicolas

Guy Rigaud, Observer

Robert Sebbag, Independent Director

Hilde Windels, Independent Director





The executive team of PHAXIAM is composed of the combination of previous ERYTECH and PHERECYDES management teams:

Thibaut du Fayet, CEO

Eric Soyer, COO, CFO and Deputy CEO

Jérôme Bailly, CQO and Deputy CEO

Pascal Birman, CMO

Céline Breda, CTO

Karine Charton, CBO

Cindy Fevre, CSO

Anne-Cécile Fumey, VP HR

Frédérique Vieville, CRO





PHAXIAM is based in Lyon, France, where the company benefits from the presence in a major European hub for infectious diseases. The company will furthermore leverage ERYTECH’s US presence to facilitate access to US investors and to clinical and regulatory stakeholders in the perspective of upcoming clinical developments.

PHAXIAM is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (Ticker: ERYP being changed to a new one). A 10 for 1 reverse stock split was approved by ERYTECH’s shareholders and is expected to be implemented in the coming months.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for resistant bacterial infections, which are responsible for many serious infections. The company is building on an innovative approach based on the use of phages, natural bacterial-killing viruses. PHAXIAM is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

PHAXIAM is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP – to be modified to a new symbol) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). PHAXIAM is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

