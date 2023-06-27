BOARD MEMBER AND STRATEGIC ADVISOR ADRIENNE RAMSAY AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Adrienne has dedicated herself to earning two of our most important credentials through her study, and she brings enthusiasm and a keen eye to her governance work as a valuable board member.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Adrienne Ramsay of Washington, DC.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Adrienne is a board member for Kallion, a non-profit organization dedicated to understanding, applying, and promoting the study of the humanities for leadership education and development. She also serves on the Advisory Board of Wyoming Hyperscale, a provider of green energy for large data centers, and the Women’s Advisory Board of Girl Scouts of the USA. She is the managing partner of Delphi Strategies, a corporate management and innovation consulting and advisory firm for high-technology companies and start-ups. Adrienne founded Delphi Strategies after spending more than two decades in public policy, government service, and aerospace and defense. She previously served as a professional staff member for the U.S. House Appropriations Committee and Armed Services Committee and worked for both the Congressional Budget Office and the Office of Management and Budget. Prior to entering public service, Adrienne started her career in aerospace as a systems engineer and program manager at Raytheon, Booz Allen Hamilton, and TRW. Adrienne is a graduate of the Harvard Women on Boards program and holds a Certificate in Private Company Governance from the Private Directors Association and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ from the DCRO Institute.
"Adrienne has dedicated herself to earning two of our most important credentials through her study," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She brings an enthusiasm and keen eye to learning and to her governance work that makes her a highly valuable board member and prospect."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"The DCRO Institute's Board Member's Course on Risk® has provided me with additional insights to address risk with my colleagues and clients. The course stresses that 'risk' can be both a positive and negative, as well as an engine for growth if addressed systematically,” said Ms. Ramsay. “The tools and discussions are applicable across disciplines and professional experiences, and this course will add value to any professional's skill set. I recommend this course to anyone interested in learning more about risk governance."
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
