One Week Left to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance but FEMA Remains in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas homeowners and renters in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties who sustained damage from the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on March 31 have one week left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline to apply is July 3.

Even though the deadline to apply is only one week away and Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) are closing, FEMA will remain in Arkansas to help survivors and communities recover from the March 31 severe storms and tornadoes. FEMA encourages all survivors who suffered damage from the March 31 storms and tornadoes to apply for assistance if they haven’t already.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recovering from the effects of the event.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish). Individuals can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center, until they close on June 28, to apply and meet with FEMA specialists in person. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit fema.gov/DRCLocator.

July 3 is also the final deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loan. These loans are available to businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners and renters. Businesses and residents can apply online at sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.

For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerAssistance@sba.gov.