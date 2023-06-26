June 27 is the Deadline to Apply for Federal Assistance in Broward County

LAKE MARY, Fla. – If your primary residence is in Broward County and you experienced damage or loss from the severe storms and flooding in April, don’t wait any longer. The deadline to apply for federal assistance is June 27, 2023.

FEMA may be able to help with rental assistance or other disaster-related expenses, and if you are a homeowner FEMA may also be able to help with essential home repairs that are not covered by insurance.

Homeowners and renters in Broward County can call 800-621-3362, visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA App.

A Disaster Recovery Center is operating at Hortt Park in Fort Lauderdale through Thursday, June 29. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The deadline for submitting a disaster loan application to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is June 26. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s/. Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

The deadline to return SBA economic injury applications is Jan. 29, 2024.

For more information about recovery in Florida, visit fema.gov/disaster/4709 and floridadisaster.org/. Follow us on Twitter: @FLSERT and @FEMARegion4.