Ribbon-Cutting for Williamston Urgent Care: Free Lunch, Games, and Prizes at Carolina QuickCare
We’re thrilled to invite all residents & business owners to our ribbon-cutting event. Tour our new facility, enjoy lunch, and meet the team that has been caring for Williamston patients 7 days a week.”WILLIAMSTON, NC, U.S.A., June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Williamston Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care and the Martin County Chamber of Commerce would like to invite the community to attend a lunch and ribbon-cutting celebration at noon on Tuesday, June 27.
— Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer
The family-friendly event featuring a bouncy house, snow cones, prizes, and food takes place at 1309 Brentway Ave. (📍 across the street from Walmart, next to Walgreens, in front of Riverside High School) and will celebrate the recent opening of Carolina QuickCare’s Williamston urgent care location.
— WILLIAMSTON URGENT CARE RIBBON-CUTTING EVENT DETAILS —
★ What: Ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care in Williamston
★ When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 — Celebration begins with a ribbon-cutting and free lunch at noon
★ Where: 1309 Brentway Ave. (across from Walmart, next to Walgreens, in front of Riverside High School)
★ Who: All Williamston families, residents, and local businesses are invited to attend the free event (local business attendees will receive 1 free month of in-clinic advertising on TVs inside the urgent care!)
— Williamston Urgent Care Serving Patients of All Ages 7 Days a Week —
The Carolina QuickCare Williamston location has been providing care for local families 7 days a week since it opened in May. Before the center’s opening, Williamston residents had very few healthcare options during evenings or on weekends.
”We’re thrilled to invite all Williamston residents and business owners to our official ribbon-cutting event," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer at Carolina QuickCare. "Come tour our state-of-the-art facility, enjoy lunch and games, and meet the team that has been caring for patients of all ages in Williamston 7 days a week.”
— WILLIAMSTON COMMUNITY EVENT ACTIVITIES —
The celebration begins at noon on Tuesday, June 27, and will include many family-friendly activities:
Free Food • Martin County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon-Cutting • Bouncy House • Games and Prizes • Snow Cones • Clinic Tours
Don’t miss the celebration! Stop by 1309 Brentway Ave. (across the street from Walmart) on Tuesday, June 27. The event begins with a ribbon-cutting and free lunch at noon. Learn more about the Carolina QuickCare Williamston urgent care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, or by following us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareWilliamston or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.
