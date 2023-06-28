New Upcoming Diverse And Inclusive Streaming Service Responds To Being Called "Woke!"
Nexus, a diverse and inclusive streaming service launching this fall, shuts down troll who label it "woke" in order to block it from succeeding.
It is imperative that we make everyone who feels marginalized, underserved and underrepresented feel represented and seen, regardless of it you are Black & Brown, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ, or Women”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new streaming service is coming and it couldn't be more needed. It's called Nexus, and in its Mission Statement, it makes it clear that its target audience is diversity and inclusivity. It mentioned that there will be tons of diverse and inclusive content from diverse and inclusive creators...In other words, it will look more like America (even though Nexus will have an international reach).
— Nexus CEO
"We are Black owned, and it is imperative that we make everyone who feels marginalized, underserved and underrepresented feel represented and seen, regardless of it you are Black & Brown, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ, or Women," said the Executive team behind the platform.
"Lately, due to the political climate, we have been labeled "woke'' as a way to demonize us before we even launch. Incidentally, we wear "WOKE" like a badge because we know its true meaning, which is: to be aware of injustice, discrimination, inequality, and inequity."
The Nexus team continued by saying that it was time to rewrite the narrative and move beyond stereotypical story telling. "We are an entertainment company and our goal is not about politics, it's about producing the best series, movies, documentaries and more that we can for an audience hungry for it."
Nexus will be pre-launching this fall and will be available on Roku, Apple T.V. Fire T.V., Android T.V. Samsung smart T.V. and more.
Hours of bingeable content are already in place for the launch as well as several Original Movies and Series are in various stages of production from some of the most talented and award winning creators.For more information and if you wish to support, just click on the link below.
www.kickstarter.com/projects/streamnexus/nexus-tv-streaming-diverse-and-inclusive-content
Sean Henderson
Nexus
+1 347-639-4086
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram