Lakeisha Robichaux, Chief of Minds' CEO, inducted into the BOW COLLECTIVE™ Organization on June 10, 2023
Lakeisha Robichaux, Chief of Minds CEO, was inducted as a member of the BOW Collective on June 10, 2023.
Robichaux is honored to be part of the Black Owner & Women’s Collective, an organization, and sisterhood of the Nation's top 1% of small business owners.
To see Chief of Minds and my BOW Collective Black women-owned business sisters represented and take over Nasdaq and Times Square was everything. I am filled with gratitude and blessed beyond measure.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chief of Minds' CEO, Lakeisha Robichaux, was inducted into the Black Owner & Women’s Collective, also known as The BOW COLLECTIVE™ on June 10, 2023 in New York City, New York. The Bow Collective is an organization and sisterhood of the Nation's top 1% of small business owners.
— Lakeisha Robichaux, Chief of Minds CEO
Robichaux is a Louisiana native keenly focused on providing quality leadership and problem-solving. She developed a tailored business model that aims to increase performance, productivity, and profitability. With nearly two decades of experience in prestigious leadership positions at Fortune 500 and 100 companies and as the Executive Director and Human Resources Director of the Recovery School District, Robichaux is a soaring diplomatic front-runner with a servant-leader approach to success in business and human resources management. Throughout her career, she developed an impressive skillset for establishing proven business and leadership models, structuring HR strategies, implementing training and development programs, and achieving organizational goals.
Chief of Minds is a full-service Human Resources (HR) and business strategy firm that provides innovative HR, strategic approaches, and organizational management solutions for its public, not-for-profit, and private sector clients. The company serves as a fully outsourced HR department and/or executive management for some clients and as a HR and business/operations support consultant to others.
The BOW COLLECTIVE™ creates a powerful sisterhood and social capital focused on bringing awareness to businesses in a unified and strategic manner. Its goal is to create a platform for the media, the public/ private sector, or lending institutions to look to find and do business with black women.
"To see Chief of Minds and my BOW Collective Black women-owned business sisters represented and take over Nasdaq and Times Square was everything. I am filled with gratitude and blessed beyond measure,” said Lakeisha Robichaux.
In 2014, Robichaux founded Chief of Minds Staffing, LLC, to provide direct hire, temporary staffing, and recruitment solutions. Within four years, she added Chief of Minds Insurance, LLC, which provides group and individual (health, dental, vision, and life) insurance, and Chief of Mind Consulting Services, offering services to the community and mentorship. Robichaux is also the author of "Growing Beyond the CEO: How to Build, Engage, and Retain a High-Performing Team, From One to Hundreds of Employees," She takes her readers behind her HR lens by providing experience-backed advice, proven strategies, and step-by-step guidance needed to create a workplace ecosystem primed for next-level growth.
About Lakeisha Robichaux
Lakeisha Robichaux is a Serial Entrepreneur and CEO of Chief of Minds, LLC, an outsourced human resources firm providing innovative human resources, payroll, benefits, training, and compliance solutions. After earning bachelor’s degrees in Business Management and Business Administration and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, she became a pioneer in strengthening corporate models, promoting educational growth, and implementing proficient development. Previously serving as the Executive Director and Human Resources Director at Recovery School District, Robichaux led the Baton Rouge area, where she oversaw the central office and ten direct-run schools and managed several MOUs for school districts in the surrounding areas. It was through working with the school districts that she cultivated noteworthy expertise in building great teams, creatively solving problems, and impacting results to make a positive difference.
She is a member of several professional organizations, including a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, Louisiana Economic Development CEO Roundtable, IDEA School Board member, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce, Society of Human Resources (SHRM), Greater Baton Rouge Society of Human Resources (GBRSHRM), and Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority. Robichaux has earned the following certifications: Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Minority-Owned Small Business, Small and Emerging Business Development (SEBD), Small Business Administration (SBA), Hudson Initiative, and Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business.
About Chief of Minds
Chief of Minds is a full-service human resources strategy firm that supports small to medium-sized businesses providing them with innovative human resources and payroll services that increase productivity and generate growth. The goal is to partner with businesses to decrease workload, improve human resources functions, and reduce costs. Chief of Minds specializes in working with your existing human resources department or serving as your company’s human resources department.
About The BOW COLLECTIVE™
The Black Owner & Women’s Collective, also known as THE BOW COLLECTIVE, ™ is an organization and sisterhood of the Nation's top 1% of small business owners. As "Business Philanthropists," we work together to bring awareness, business opportunities, and capital resources to black women enterprises.
Explore expert tips and strategies, learn how to scale your business, and gain the knowledge needed to reach new heights at www.thebowcollective.org
For more information about Lakeisha Robichaux and Chief of Minds, visit https://www.chiefofminds.com/
Lakeisha Robichaux
Chief of Minds
+1 225-754-9506
lrobichaux@chiefofminds.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Chief of Minds LLC