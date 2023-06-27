Dr. Peter Loisides, Acclaimed Urologist, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Urologist - 2023”

Dr. Peter Loisides

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Peter Loisides, esteemed urologist, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best Urologist - 2023", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed nine years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Peter Loisides into our BoLAA family."

Dr. Peter Loisides is Board Certified from the American Board of Urology. He is dedicated to improving the lives of patients with innovative evidence-based therapies along with outstanding surgical expertise and personalized care. He strongly believes in empowering his patients with knowledge and encourages patients to take an active role in their health care.

As a patient advocate, he is committed to ethical, professional and compassionate care of his patients.

Dr. Loisides completed his undergraduate education at UCLA (BS – Microbiology) and obtained his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He then went on to complete his General Surgery Internship and Urology Residency at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

In private practice since 1996, he has served the Westside of Los Angeles and has been instrumental in being the first to introduce to the Westside of Los Angeles multiple Minimally Invasive techniques including No-Scalpel Vasectomy, and Prostate and Bladder Thermal Therapies, and Plasma-Kinetic technology. He has been an instructor and lecturer and has published various articles addressing different areas of Urology.