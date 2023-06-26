Introducing the Urgently X Pruuvn® Partnership: Streamlining Credential Verification in the Logistics Industry
Atlanta, GA 6/23/2023 - Urgently, the on-demand roadside assistance service leader, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Pruuvn®, a cutting-edge credentialing and compliance platform. This collaboration aims to streamline credential verification processes, setting a new standard in the logistics industry. By joining forces, Urgently and Pruuvn® ensure that only the most qualified and trustworthy service providers are dispatched to assist in roadside emergencies, enhancing safety, credibility, and efficiency.
Pruuvn® has developed an innovative platform that enables companies to manage verification, onboarding, and secure monitoring of compliance for their employees, contractors, and service providers. Powered by blockchain technology, Pruuvn® guarantees the safe management and sharing of worker credentials with employers, financial services, and other relevant entities. Moreover, their proprietary compliance system provides tow providers with peace of mind when deploying service providers on behalf of their organizations.
The Urgently X Pruuvn® Partnership brings an array of benefits that will enhance the logistics landscape:
1. Thorough Background Checks: Pruuvn® conducts comprehensive background checks on all new Urgently service providers, ensuring they meet industry requirements and adhere to regulations.
2. Accurate Information: Utilizing blockchain technology, Pruuvn® guarantees the accuracy and integrity of information exchanged during the verification process, providing service providers with reliable data.
3. Ongoing Monitoring: Pruuvn® offers continuous monitoring services to ensure Urgently service providers consistently maintain high standards, enabling a proactive approach to compliance.
4. Enhanced Safety and Credibility: Through the Urgently X Pruuvn® Partnership, Urgently reinforces the safety and credibility of its service providers. Pruuvn®'s verification process ensures that all service providers possess the necessary licenses and insurance, providing peace of mind to both providers and customers.
5. Cost Optimization: Urgently service providers can leverage Pruuvn®'s cost-effective, reduced-rate ongoing background checks, guaranteeing continuous compliance and verification without extra expenses.
"Our partnership with Pruuvn® is a continuation of our commitment to delivering exceptional service quality and ensuring safety for our customers," said Dave Predmore, VP of Claims and Contract Management at Urgently. “Thanks to Pruuvn® we have improved our ability to catch fraudulent activity and prevent it from becoming a problem.
"We are excited to join forces with Urgently to make positive changes in the logistics industry," said Bryan Hobbs, CEO at Pruuvn®. "Our advanced platform, combined with Urgently's leadership, creates a powerful synergy that benefits service providers and customers alike."
Towing companies seeking to expand their business and reach new customers are invited to join the Urgently Service Provider Network. By becoming an Urgently service provider, you can streamline compliance and verification processes, enhance safety and credibility, and optimize costs. To join, visit our website at www.pruuvntowing.com or contact us at info@pruuvn.com.
About Urgently:
Urgently is the on-demand roadside assistance service leader, providing swift and reliable solutions to motorists in times of need. With a network of trusted service providers, Urgently offers assistance across various locations, ensuring customer satisfaction and peace of mind.
About Pruuvn®:
Pruuvn® is a credentialing and compliance platform that enables companies to manage verification, onboarding, and secure monitoring of compliance for their employees, contractors, and service providers. Powered by blockchain technology, Pruuvn® guarantees the safe management and sharing of worker credentials with employers, financial services, and other relevant entities.
Pruuvn Inc
info@pruuvn.com
