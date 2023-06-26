Rapid Growth Forecasted: Infection Control Market Set to Reach $38,616.77 Million by 2028 with a 3.0% CAGR

United States Infection Control Industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The infection control market is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. According to the provided information, the market was valued at $32,613.75 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $38,616.77 million by 2028. This indicates a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The CAGR of 3.0% suggests a moderate growth rate for the infection control market. It implies that the market is anticipated to expand gradually over the specified period. Factors such as increasing awareness about infection control practices, rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections, and the growing emphasis on stringent regulations and guidelines are expected to drive the market growth.

The key players profiled in this report include, 3𝐌 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐆, 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐛 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 (𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬), 𝐆𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐀𝐁, 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐌𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐌𝐌𝐌 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐒𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐥𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐥𝐜 (𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧).

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

1. Sterilization:

• Sterilization Products: This category includes various products used for sterilization processes, such as sterilization equipment and consumables.

• Heat Sterilization Equipment: Equipment that uses heat, such as autoclaves, for sterilization purposes.

• Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment: Equipment that employs low-temperature methods, such as hydrogen peroxide gas plasma, for sterilization.

• Radiation Sterilization Equipment: Equipment that uses radiation, such as gamma rays or electron beams, for sterilization.

• Other Sterilization Equipment: Other specialized equipment used for sterilization purposes.

• Contract Sterilization Services: Outsourced sterilization services provided by specialized companies.

• Ethylene Oxide Sterilization: Sterilization method that utilizes ethylene oxide gas.

• E-beam Sterilization: Sterilization method that employs electron beams.

• Gamma Sterilization: Sterilization method that utilizes gamma rays.

• Others: Other sterilization methods or technologies.

2. Sterilization Consumables and Accessories:

• Sterilization Indicators: Devices or indicators used to monitor and verify the effectiveness of the sterilization process.

• Packaging Accessories: Various accessories used for packaging and protecting sterilized items.

3. Cleaning & Disinfection Products:

• Disinfectants: Chemical substances or solutions used to kill or inactivate pathogens on surfaces or objects.

• Wipes: Pre-moistened or impregnated disposable wipes used for surface disinfection.

• Liquids: Liquid disinfectants used for cleaning and disinfection purposes.

• Sprays: Disinfectant solutions delivered in spray form for easy application.

• Disinfectors Equipment: Equipment used for the automated cleaning and disinfection of medical devices and instruments.

• Others: Other cleaning and disinfection products not specified above.

4. Protective Barriers:

• Medical Nonwoven: Nonwoven fabrics used in various medical applications, including surgical gowns, face masks, coveralls, and others.

• Surgical Gowns: Protective garments worn by healthcare professionals during surgical procedures.

• Face Masks: Disposable masks that cover the mouth and nose to prevent the spread of airborne particles.

• Coveralls: Full-body protective suits worn to minimize the risk of contamination.

• Others: Other protective barriers used in infection control practices.

5. Gloves: Disposable or reusable gloves worn by healthcare workers to prevent cross-contamination and protect against pathogens.

6. Endoscope Reprocessing Products: Products used for cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilizing endoscopes and related accessories.

End Users:

• Hospitals & Clinics: Healthcare facilities where patient care, treatment, and surgeries are conducted.

• Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies: Companies involved in the production and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

• Others: Other end users that may include research laboratories, long-term care facilities, dental clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What is the current size of the global infection control market?

2. What are the key drivers of growth in the infection control market?

3. Which region dominates the infection control market in terms of revenue?

4. What are the main challenges faced by the infection control market?

5. How does the COVID-19 pandemic impact the infection control market?

6. What are the latest advancements in sterilization equipment for infection control?

7. Which type of disinfectants are most commonly used in healthcare settings?

8. What are the emerging trends in protective barriers for infection control?

9. How are hospitals and clinics implementing infection control measures?

10. What role do pharmaceutical and medical device companies play in the infection control market?

11. Which infection control products and services are in high demand among end users?

12. What are the regulations and guidelines governing infection control practices?

13. How does the market for infection control differ in developed and developing countries?

14. Are there any notable mergers, acquisitions, or partnerships in the infection control market?

15. What is the growth potential for the contract sterilization services segment?

16. How does the adoption of technology impact the infection control market?

17. Are there any specific market segments within infection control that are growing rapidly?

18. What is the market share of major players in the infection control market?

19. Are there any upcoming innovations or disruptive technologies in infection control?

20. How does the increasing focus on sustainability impact the infection control market?

