Manual Wheelchair Market Size to Hit USD 5.16 Billion by 2028, CAGR of 5.22%

How big is the manual wheelchair market?

The global manual wheelchair market size reached US$ 3.75 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.16 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.22% during 2023-2028.

What is manual wheelchair?

A manual wheelchair functions as a mobility aid intended to aid individuals with limited mobility in achieving independent movement. Comprising a seat, two large rear wheels, two small front wheels, a footrest, a backrest, and two handles for pushing or pulling, it enables users to propel themselves forward or backward by gripping the handles. Various types of manual wheelchairs are available, including standard, lightweight, and ultra-lightweight models, which can be tailored to suit individual requirements. They offer multiple advantages over other mobility devices, such as affordability compared to motorized wheelchairs and reduced maintenance needs. Manual wheelchairs are lightweight and portable, which facilitates convenient transportation and storage. Consequently, they are extensively utilized by individuals with mobility impairments.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the manual wheelchair?

The increasing global population of older individuals, whose mobility has become restricted, is primarily driving the manual wheelchair market. Moreover, the escalating prevalence of spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of advanced product variations, such as lightweight and ultra-lightweight manual wheelchairs, which ensure enhanced maneuverability and ease of transportation, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the launch of numerous government initiatives aimed at improving wheelchair availability in low-resource countries and the elevating focus of major market players on providing customized solutions to consumers to strengthen their market position and gain a competitive advantage are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising disposable incomes, the inflating healthcare expenditure, and the development of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries will stimulate the manual wheelchair market in the coming years.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Design & Function Insights:

• Basic Wheelchair

• Sports Wheelchair

• Bariatric Wheelchair

• Standing Wheelchair

Category Insights:

• Adult Wheelchair

• Pediatric Wheelchair

End User Insights:

• Homecare

• Institution

• Others

Breakup by Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Aspen Healthcare

• Etac AB

• GF Health Products Inc.

• Invacare Corporation

• Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd.

• Medline Industries LP

• Merits Health Products Co. Ltd.

• Meyra Group GmbH

• Nissin Medical Industries Co. Ltd.

• Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

• Sunrise Medical Inc.

