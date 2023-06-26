Press Releases

06/26/2023

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Receives $26.4 Million Federal Grant to Purchase 20 Battery Electric Buses and Make Transit Upgrades in Stamford

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont, Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Senator Chris Murphy, and Congressman Jim Himes today announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation is being awarded a $26.4 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration for the purchase of 20 battery electric buses and implementation of transit facility infrastructure upgrades, which are targeted for use on the CTtransit Stamford Division.

The grant is being awarded through the competitive Low or No Emission Grant Program, which provides funding to purchase zero-emission and low-emission transit buses, as well as upgrades to support facilities. As a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $5.5 billion in grant funding is available nationwide, which is six times greater than in the previous five years.

This grant helps accelerate Governor Lamont’s goal of converting the statewide public transportation bus fleet from diesel to zero-emission models by 2035, which he directed CTDOT to complete through Executive Order No. 21-3.

Governor Lamont said, “Here in Connecticut we are doing everything we can to increase our use of green technology so that we can do our part to reduce emissions and build a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous future. These 20 new electric buses that will be used in Stamford brings us one step closer to our state’s goal of a fully electric bus fleet statewide by 2035. Having incredible partners in the Biden administration, including in the Federal Transit Administration, as well as the support of our entire Congressional delegation, is only helping to increase our efforts.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “This $26.4 million will equip Stamford with a fleet of electric buses – helping create greener, more energy efficient transportation options and reduce carbon emissions. I am thrilled to see this investment made in Connecticut’s public transportation system and EV infrastructure and will continue to push for funding for clean energy systems in our communities.”

Senator Chris Murphy said, “This $26.4 million federal grant will help Connecticut take another big step toward phasing out diesel buses once and for all. These new electric buses are more reliable, better for the environment, and a big win for Stamford’s economy. We have to prioritize bringing our public transit system into the 21st century, and I’ll continue pushing for federal funding to make that a reality.”

Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) said, “Every day my constituents in Bridgeport and Stamford depend on public buses to get to their jobs, homes, and schools. They know that our buses have long been due for an upgrade, and I’m proud that Stamford will now have the $26.4 million in federal funding needed to invest in a brand-new fleet of electric buses. This grant will not only make the CTtransit bus service greener, but also more reliable so that no one has to waste time waiting at a bus stop when they could be spending time with their families.”

Commissioner Eucalitto said, “Transitioning our fleet from older diesel models to newer zero-emission buses reduces greenhouse gas emissions and harmful air pollution impacting communities around the state. In addition to having zero emissions, these state-of-the-art buses are quieter, provide a smoother ride, and have additional amenities that improve the rider experience. Thank you to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administration, Connecticut’s Congressional delegation, and Governor Lamont for the ongoing support as we convert hundreds of buses to no emission models and make the major facility upgrades needed to support the conversion.”

The $44.4 million project includes purchasing and deploying of 20 battery electric buses for service on local routes within the CTtransit Stamford Division and facility infrastructure improvements to the existing CTtransit Stamford Division bus depot, including chargers, power upgrades, and building retrofits. The project includes $8.8 million in matching state funds.

The CTtransit Stamford Division provides bus services in the Greater Stamford area with 19 local and one express route. Buses also operate out of the Stamford Transportation Center, connecting with Amtrak and Metro-North rail services. The recently adopted biennium budget provides $1.8 million for the CTtransit Stamford Division to initiate new local crosstown routes between the city’s Springdale and Cove areas, improving service and travel time.

Annually, the CTtransit Stamford Division provides approximately 3.5 million passenger trips, representing roughly 10% of all bus trips in Connecticut.