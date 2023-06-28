Top Business Podcast Inside BS Show Adds Nicola Gelormino as Co-Host
Nicola Gelormino brings a unique blend of entrepreneurial experience, a passion for the law, and a fresh perspective to the Inside BS audience.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Inside BS Show, the popular video podcast renowned for bringing insider business secrets to entrepreneurs and business leaders, today announced the addition of Nicola Gelormino as a new co-host. Gelormino brings a wealth of experience, great energy, and fresh perspectives to the show's loyal listener base.
"Nicola is a leader in the legal community and has provided outstanding guidance to entrepreneurs, including me, for years," said Dave Lorenzo, host, and executive producer of the show. "I'm excited to share our conversations with the Inside BS audience. Together we will help CEOs grow their businesses while reducing the complexity in their lives."
Nicola Gelormino grew up working in her family's business in Western Pennsylvania and had a career in real estate before attending law school. She worked at two prestigious law firms before venturing out on her own. She also partners with her husband in a real estate investment company.
“I am honored and thrilled to join Dave Lorenzo as a co-host of the Inside BS Show. The show will allow us to deliver fresh business and legal insight to business leaders and service professionals in an energetic and entertaining format.”
Since its inception in 2020, The Inside BS Show has been a valuable resource for CEOs and business leaders seeking the personal and professional knowledge they need to take their businesses to the next level while making the journey more rewarding. As the show host, Dave Lorenzo has a unique ability to get his guests to share the secrets that have made them successful.
The show will be rebranded as: "The Inside BS Show with the Godfather and Nicki G." New episodes appear on YouTube and podcast distribution outlets daily at 8 AM starting July 3, 2023.
For more information about The Inside BS Show with the Godfather and Nicki G, please visit https://www.youtube.com/@insidebs or https://GetInsideBS.com.
About The Inside BS Show with the Godfather and Nicki G
The Inside BS Show with the Godfather and Nicki G provides business leaders with inside business secrets to help them make a great living and live a great life.
About Dave Lorenzo
Known as the Godfather of Growth, David Lorenzo is an expert in business strategy, succession planning, and leadership influence. During his 30-plus-year career, he has built five successful businesses.
Today, Dave leads an international consulting practice that bears his name. He is also the President of the International Association of Business Advisors: A group dedicated to educating and connecting professionals worldwide.
About Nicola Gelormino
Nicola Gelormino (Nicki G) is an entrepreneurial lawyer. Nicola’s business education and acumen inform the guidance she provides to her clients in commerce and the law.
Nicola is an experienced commercial litigation and bankruptcy attorney. Her approach and track record have earned her a reputation as a trusted legal advisor to businesses. She presently runs Gelormino Law, where she represents businesses of all sizes, working directly with business leaders and executives to resolve pre-litigation commercial disputes and legal issues and litigation in state, federal and bankruptcy courts throughout the State of Florida.
