Boom America to Showcase Switch-It-Up Inc.'s Energy Innovations
Switch-It-Up Inc. (SIU), will showcase its expertise in energy re-engineering, focusing on LED lighting upgrades on the highly anticipated TV show, Boom America
Through our appearance on Boom America...we aim to empower businesses to save on energy costs while providing a safer and better-lit environment for everyone”DENVER, CO, US, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Switch-It-Up Inc. (SIU), a leading licensed electrical contractor and wholesaler, is thrilled to announce its upcoming appearance on the highly anticipated TV show, Boom America. As the spotlight turns to SIU, the company will showcase its expertise in energy re-engineering, with a special focus on LED lighting upgrades.
— Michael J. Bellemare, Founder and CEO of Switch-It-Up Inc.
Boom America, hosted by renowned TV personality Kevin Harrington, is a platform that celebrates innovative companies and their transformative solutions. SIU's inclusion on the show is a testament to its exceptional services in the field of energy re-engineering.
SIU specializes in assessing a customer's current energy usage and equipment requirements, such as lighting, HVAC systems, machines, coolers, pumps, and motors. By providing turn-key options for energy re-engineering, SIU offers cost-effective solutions through upgrades, replacements, and automated control options. Their areas of expertise include LED lighting upgrades and replacements, solar panel and battery storage systems, and electrical vehicle (EV) charging stations, catering to both new and existing facilities.
"At Switch-It-Up, our mission is to re-engineer energy usage and increase our clients' bottom-line," said Michael J. Bellemare, Founder and CEO of Switch-It-Up Inc. "Through our appearance on Boom America, we aim to showcase our expertise in LED lighting upgrades, which is often the low-hanging fruit when it comes to energy reduction. With zero out-of-pocket funding options, we empower businesses to save on energy costs while providing a safer and better-lit environment for everyone."
One of the key highlights of SIU's LED lighting upgrade option is the ability to offer zero out-of-pocket funding, allowing businesses to preserve cash flow and enhance their bottom line. By implementing LED lighting solutions, SIU helps reduce energy usage, lower power grid demand, and significantly decrease lighting maintenance schedules.
"Being presented with the opportunity to have my company featured on Boom America is like adding a supercharger to my business," added Bellemare. "The excitement and motivation it's generated here at Switch-It-Up has everyone primed and ready for the Boom. The American Dream is alive and well. Boom America, baby!"
In addition to their appearance on Boom America, Switch-It-Up will be participating in a crowdfunding campaign through PicMii, providing an opportunity for individuals interested in investing in SIU to do so. As part of their long-term vision, Switch-It-Up is exploring the potential of franchising their brand across the United States, with the ultimate goal of becoming a publicly traded company in the near future.
For more information about Switch-It-Up Inc. and their innovative services, please visit their website at www.switchitupinc.com.
About Switch-it-up Inc.-
Switch-It-Up Electric is a leading, full-service electrical contractor and supplier, renowned for delivering worry-free installations with the highest quality products. With a dedication to cutting costs and improving lighting quality, they offer top-tier, energy-saving, and cost-efficient lighting solutions tailored to business needs. From commercial and industrial to residential and medical, their extensive clientele showcases their capability of handling full-spectrum electrical contract work across the United States.
About Boom America-
Boom America is a life-changing show hosted by none other than the legendary Kevin Harrington. A pioneer of the infomercial industry and an original star of the hit TV series Shark Tank, Kevin leads a powerhouse team of business experts on a mission to take various innovative companies to new heights. The real work begins as the chosen companies embark on a journey of explosive growth, guided every step of the way by the seasoned professionals of Kevin's team. Get ready for a game-changing ride in 2023!
