Việt Nam, China to expand cooperation in a range of fields

VIETNAM, June 26 - BEIJING — Việt Nam and China will expand cooperation in a range of fields, including finance, agriculture, transportation, environment, health, science and technology, and further improve customs clearance to avoid congestion of goods at the border gate.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Chinese Premier Li Qiang made the statement at the talks on Monday during the former’s ongoing official visit to China.

Highlighting the positive development of the relations between the two countries following the historic visit to China by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, PM Chính said the Vietnamese Party, State and people consistently attach great importance to developing good relations with the Chinese Party, Government and people.

He affirmed that this is a consistent and strategic policy and a top priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said that China always considers Việt Nam a priority in its neighbourly foreign policy.

China always supports Việt Nam to successfully implement the cause of industrialisation and modernisation of the country and enhance its international role, he said.

The two sides agreed to promote the effective implementation of the Việt Nam-China Joint Statement on further promoting and deepening the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

They also agreed to maintain exchanges and contacts at all levels, promoting exchanges and cooperation in the Party channel, between the two Governments, between Việt Nam’s National Assembly and China’s National People's Congress.

The two countries should also expand cooperation in key fields such as diplomacy, defence and security as well as strengthen substantive cooperation in all fields.

The two leaders also agreed that Việt Nam and China build a land border of peace, stability, cooperation and development as well as control disagreements while maintaining peace and stability at sea, strengthening coordination in international and regional forums.

PM Chính suggested China accelerate the progress of opening the market for Việt Nam’s agricultural and aquatic products, create favourable conditions for the early establishment of Việt Nam Trade Promotion Offices in Chengdu (Sichuan) and Haikou (Hainan).

He also expressed his wish that the two countries will coordinate with each other to improve customs clearance efficiency, avoid congestion of goods at the border gate; coordinate to completely solve problems in a number of cooperation projects in the spirit of "harmonious benefits, shared risks", and speed up the implementation of China's grants to Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese leader also suggested the two sides strengthen cooperation in the fields of finance, agriculture, transportation, environment, health, science and technology with a focus on green growth, circular economy, and climate change.

The two countries should also exchange experience in macro-economic management, financial and monetary policy; further promote cooperation in farming, agricultural product processing, disease control, and protection of aquatic resources in the Gulf of Tonkin.

They should also strengthen railway, road and sea connections, research and develop a number of standard gauge and high-speed railway lines connecting the two countries, while soon signing an agreement on search and rescue at sea and fully recover commercial flights.

PM Chính said the two countries should strengthen cooperation in water resource management in the Mekong-Lancang river basin and expects China to have more scholarships for Việt Nam.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said he highly valued Việt Nam's rapid economic development and dynamic business environment in the region.

He said economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has a high degree of complementarity and has great potential.

China will further open the market for Vietnamese goods, especially high-quality agricultural and aquatic products, and fruits.

It will also create favourable conditions for quarantine, customs clearance and is willing to work together to resolve problems so that the two countries' trade relations can continue to grow sustainably and achieve new results.

The Chinese leader suggested that the two sides strengthen strategic connectivity, especially in infrastructure and transport; promote cooperation in economy-trade and investment, especially in the fields of production, manufacturing, agriculture, cooperation in maintaining supply chains and production chains.

Premier Li Qiang said that the Chinese government encourages Chinese enterprises, especially its large and high-tech enterprises, to expand investment in areas suitable to Việt Nam’s needs and its sustainable development strategies.

The two sides also had sincere and frank discussions on maritime issues, agreeing to affirm the importance of properly controlling disagreements and maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea).

PM Chính suggested the two sides strictly implement the high-level common perception and the agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of maritime issues between Việt Nam and China.

He said the two countries should respect each other's legitimate rights and interests; settle disputes and disagreements by peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), while promoting the effectiveness of negotiation mechanisms on maritime issues.

The two countries should fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and strive to build a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) that is substantive, effective, and in line with the international law including UNCLOS 1982, he said.

The two Prime Ministers also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern, agreeing to maintain coordination and cooperation at regional and international forums.

PM Chính affirmed the consistency of the One China policy and support for China to promote its increasingly important and active role in the region and in the world.

He suggested that the two sides strengthen coordination and cooperation at regional and international forums, especially within the framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

At the end of the talks, the two PMs witnessed the signing and announcement of four cooperation documents between the ministries, branches and localities of the two countries in the fields of immigration management, market supervision, and construction of smart border gate, research on marine environmental management in the Gulf of Tonkin. — VNS