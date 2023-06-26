PM co-chairs WEF’s Country Strategic Dialogue on Việt Nam

VIETNAM, June 26 -

TIANJIN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, World Economic Forum (WEF) Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab (left) and WEF President Børge Brende on Monday co-chaired the Việt Nam-WEF Country Strategy Dialogue with the theme "Promoting new growth drivers to create the future of the country" held in Tianjin, China.

Attended by about 50 leaders of international enterprises/groups that are WEF members, this was the only national dialogue organised by the WEF at its ongoing Annual Meeting of the New Champions, aimed at sharing Việt Nam's experience as a model for economic recovery and promoting the transition to a new growth model, as well as providing opportunities to exchange views on investment policies and environments in Việt Nam.

During his speech, PM Chính underlined that Việt Nam is focused on building a Socialist rule of law state, a democratic Socialist-oriented market economy, with people at the centre of development.

Việt Nam is consistently pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, and diversification of foreign relations.

PM Chính highlighted that Việt Nam is strongly undertaking three strategic breakthroughs in institutional reform, high-quality human resources development, and synchronous and modern infrastructure construction.

He also shared information on the development of Việt Nam's economy and society, stressing that Việt Nam has a highly open economy and is greatly affected by the impacts of the global economy. Despite much hardship, Việt Nam has effectively coped with external risks and challenges, maintaining macro-economic stability, controlling inflation, promoting growth, consolidating national defence and security, and ensuring a peaceful and stable environment for development.

Việt Nam is continuing to innovate its growth model, restructure the economy, advance innovation and digital transformation, accelerate energy transition, and develop a green and circular economy, he noted.

Many corporate leaders expressed their admiration for the achievements and prospects of Việt Nam's economic recovery, considering Việt Nam a model of successful pandemic prevention and control, a pioneer in growth model transformation, and lauded the country's commitment to the energy transition.

They also appreciated the Vietnamese Government's attention and support for the business community, which has led to favourable policies for business operations.

The business community believes Việt Nam is one of the most suitable choices, a destination for long-term investment and cooperation opportunities.

Many corporate leaders expressed their interest in exploring Việt Nam's policies on developing transportation infrastructure, logistics, the implementation of the Power Development Plan VIII, and digital transformation process.

The dialogue was conducted in an open, sincere, substantive, and effective manner.

Corporate leaders expressed their willingness to come to Việt Nam to continue exchanging views with ministries, departments, and localities to realise cooperation plans.

Nasdaq cooperation

On the sidelines of the WEF meeting, PM Chính also had a meeting with Robert H. McCooey Jr., Vice Chairman of the US-based Nasdaq, responsible for leading business development for new listings in both Latin America and Asia Pacific.

PM Chính thanked Nasdaq for their interest and support for Vietnamese businesses, and hoped that Nasdaq would exchange and share with Việt Nam about the monetary policies of major countries, global financial market trends, and experiences to help develop the domestic capital market; and continue to accompany the development of Vietnamese businesses.

The Vice Chairman of Nasdaq expressed his admiration for Việt Nam's economic recovery and growth achievements, and appreciation towards the Government's financial and monetary management policies.

He believed in the dynamic development of Vietnamese enterprises, and is committed to supporting Vietnamese businesses to reach out to the global market.

The Vice Chairman of Nasdaq also hoped to welcome the Prime Minister to visit the Nasdaq stock exchange as soon as possible. — VNS