St. Johnsbury Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4004709

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Butler

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/26/23 1022 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sutton, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: David MacDougall

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/26/2023, Vermont State Police were advised David MacDougall was not following his court ordered conditions. Investigation revealed MacDougall was violating his court orders after being found within 300 feet of a protected party's residence. MacDougall was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on 08/07/2023 at 0830 hours for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/2023 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE