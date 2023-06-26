Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT  

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY  

VERMONT STATE POLICE  

  

NEWS RELEASE  

  

CASE#: 23A4004709

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Butler

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

  

DATE/TIME: 6/26/23 1022 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sutton, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release  

  

ACCUSED: David MacDougall  

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT 

  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

  

On 6/26/2023, Vermont State Police were advised David MacDougall was not following his court ordered conditions.  Investigation revealed MacDougall was violating his court orders after being found within 300 feet of a protected party's residence. MacDougall was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on 08/07/2023 at 0830 hours for the above charge. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE/TIME:   08/07/2023 0830 hours      

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court 

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE 


