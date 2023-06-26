St. Johnsbury Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4004709
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Butler
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/26/23 1022 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sutton, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: David MacDougall
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/26/2023, Vermont State Police were advised David MacDougall was not following his court ordered conditions. Investigation revealed MacDougall was violating his court orders after being found within 300 feet of a protected party's residence. MacDougall was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on 08/07/2023 at 0830 hours for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE