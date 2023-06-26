Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo

CANADA, June 26 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, on the margins of the Nordic Prime Ministers’ meeting in Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Orpo on becoming Prime Minister and the recent formation of a government in Finland. The leaders discussed Prime Minister Orpo’s priorities for his newly formed government and the importance of continuing to work together in international forums.

Underscoring their ongoing support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal and unjustifiable invasion, the leaders emphasized the opportunity for additional co-operation in light of Finland’s recent accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The prime ministers reiterated their mutual support for Sweden’s accession to the Alliance later this summer.

The leaders acknowledged the strength of their bilateral relationship, particularly in the areas of technology and clean technology as well as mining. They highlighted notable shipbuilding investments between industry leaders in their two countries. They also underlined technological investments, such as Nokia’s recent investment in Canada.

As Canada and Finland work together to fight climate change, address energy insecurity, and build clean economies with good middle-class jobs, Prime Minister Trudeau extended his invitation to Prime Minister Orpo to join the Global Carbon Pricing Challenge. The Challenge serves as a flexible and powerful policy tool to align economic incentives with net-zero objectives.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Orpo looked forward to seeing each other again soon at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.