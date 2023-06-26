Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,383 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo

CANADA, June 26 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, on the margins of the Nordic Prime Ministers’ meeting in Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Orpo on becoming Prime Minister and the recent formation of a government in Finland. The leaders discussed Prime Minister Orpo’s priorities for his newly formed government and the importance of continuing to work together in international forums.

Underscoring their ongoing support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal and unjustifiable invasion, the leaders emphasized the opportunity for additional co-operation in light of Finland’s recent accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The prime ministers reiterated their mutual support for Sweden’s accession to the Alliance later this summer.

The leaders acknowledged the strength of their bilateral relationship, particularly in the areas of technology and clean technology as well as mining. They highlighted notable shipbuilding investments between industry leaders in their two countries. They also underlined technological investments, such as Nokia’s recent investment in Canada.

As Canada and Finland work together to fight climate change, address energy insecurity, and build clean economies with good middle-class jobs, Prime Minister Trudeau extended his invitation to Prime Minister Orpo to join the Global Carbon Pricing Challenge. The Challenge serves as a flexible and powerful policy tool to align economic incentives with net-zero objectives.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Orpo looked forward to seeing each other again soon at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more