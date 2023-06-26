Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir

CANADA, June 26 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Iceland, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, on the margins of the Nordic Prime Ministers’ meeting in Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland. Prime Minister Trudeau was invited to attend the meeting as the 2023 Guest of Honour.

The leaders discussed the rich history and close friendship between Canada and Iceland. Prime Minister Trudeau underlined the important contributions made to Canada by generations of Icelandic-Canadians, who today make up the largest Icelandic diaspora community in the world. He expressed his appreciation for the valuable discussions he had with the President of Iceland, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, during the President’s State Visit to Canada last month.  

The leaders emphasized the growing trade relationship between Canada and Iceland and discussed opportunities to further strengthen industry sustainability and inclusivity. They stressed the importance of working together to advance shared priorities related to immigration, climate change, energy security, and good middle-class jobs in the clean economy.

Underscoring their unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal invasion, the leaders committed to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. In this regard, Prime Minister Trudeau commended Iceland for ensuring that support for Ukraine was high on the agenda at the Summit of the Council of Europe in Reykjavík, Iceland, last month.

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Jakobsdóttir for the invitation to attend the Nordic Prime Ministers’ meeting, and for the opportunity to further discuss shared interests and opportunities with the Nordic countries. The leaders looked forward to seeing each other again at the upcoming North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. 

