European Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Fund extended to support Ukrainian businesses

As of today, Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have the opportunity to apply for funding through the 2023 Ideas Powered for Business SME Fund. 

The Ideas Powered for business SME Fund is a grant scheme designed to help EU small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) protect their intellectual property (IP) rights. The SME Fund is a European Commission initiative implemented by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

The financial support provided by the Commission and the EUIPO to Ukraine-based SMEs will include: trademark and design protection within the European Union (national, regional, EU level) for 75% of the fees up to a maximum of €1,000; patent protection or related activities within the European Union (for national patents and European patents including for unitary patents) for 75% of the fees up to a maximum of €1,500; and plant variety protection at European level for 50% of the fees to a maximum of €225.

European Commissioner responsible for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, said that the extension of the SME Fund to Ukrainian businesses is another step towards Ukraine’s integration in the Single Market. 

“The financial aid in the field of intellectual property provides valuable support for Ukrainian innovative SMEs, which will play an important role in rebuilding the economy,” Thierry Breton said.

