Jim Marter Statement on the Bi-Partisan Passage of the REINS ACT

I am deeply disappointed that Congresswoman Lauren Underwood refused to vote for the bi-partisan REINS ACT which protected the people's interests”OSWEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Marter, Republican Congressional Candidate for Illinois' 14th Congressional District, issues the following statement on the passage of the REINS ACT.
"I am deeply disappointed that Congresswoman Lauren Underwood refused to vote for the bi-partisan REINS ACT which protected the people's interests,'' said Jim Marter. "This bill gives Congress legislative authority to prevent excessive overreach by the Executive Branch in the federal rulemaking process. It would require every new, major rule proposed by federal agencies, to be approved by both the House and Senate before going into effect. This would preserve Congress's authority to disapprove a rule using a joint resolution. This is a great step forward to protect the people's interests by having their elected representatives watch out for them in Congress."
"The biggest spenders in Washington, D.C. are not just liberals and insiders in Congress, they are the unaccountable and unelected bureaucrats who spend billions of dollars of our money, on their endless power trips", added Marter. "That too, needs to stop."
