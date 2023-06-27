Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,462 in the last 365 days.

Jim Marter Statement on the Bi-Partisan Passage of the REINS ACT

Republican Jim Marter Running to Replace Lauren Underwood in Congress (IL-14)

Republican Jim Marter Running to Replace Lauren Underwood in Congress (IL-14)

Jim Marter is Running on Liberty, Security and the Economy

Jim Marter Running on Liberty, Security and the Economy

I am deeply disappointed that Congresswoman Lauren Underwood refused to vote for the bi-partisan REINS ACT which protected the people's interests”
— Jim Marter
OSWEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Marter, Republican Congressional Candidate for Illinois' 14th Congressional District, issues the following statement on the passage of the REINS ACT.

"I am deeply disappointed that Congresswoman Lauren Underwood refused to vote for the bi-partisan REINS ACT which protected the people's interests,'' said Jim Marter. "This bill gives Congress legislative authority to prevent excessive overreach by the Executive Branch in the federal rulemaking process. It would require every new, major rule proposed by federal agencies, to be approved by both the House and Senate before going into effect. This would preserve Congress's authority to disapprove a rule using a joint resolution. This is a great step forward to protect the people's interests by having their elected representatives watch out for them in Congress."

"The biggest spenders in Washington, D.C. are not just liberals and insiders in Congress, they are the unaccountable and unelected bureaucrats who spend billions of dollars of our money, on their endless power trips", added Marter. "That too, needs to stop."

Jim Marter is running to replace Democrat Lauren Underwood for Illinois' 14th Congressional District. More information about his campaign, his stance on the issues and ways to be involved, may be found at www.marter4congress.us

Campaign HQ
Marter for Congress
+1 815-585-8006
email us here

You just read:

Jim Marter Statement on the Bi-Partisan Passage of the REINS ACT

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more