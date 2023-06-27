Without Fair Share of Funding Nevada Faces Continued Ecological Crisis from Free-Roaming Horses and Burros. BLM Meet Highlights State's Wild Horse Burden

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A coalition of natural resource managers, scientist and conservationists is urging the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to provide Nevada with adequate funding to manage its disproportionate and excessive population of free-roaming horses and burros. These excess animals detrimentally impact the health of public lands; jeopardizing wildlife, native plants, riparian zones, pollinators and the free-roaming horses and burros themselves.

The Coalition for Healthy Nevada Lands, Wildlife, and Free-Roaming Horses (CHNL) argues that a high annual growth rate that doubles every 3-6 years, low removal rate, and lack of effective fertility control negatively impacts the horses and burros, and most other species. They will present their case to the National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board during its meeting in Reno on June 28-30, 2023.

“We are asking that Nevada receive its full share of BLM’s gather budget to get our rangelands to the appropriate management levels as soon as possible.,” says Tina Nappe, a founding member of the Coalition and long-time conservationist. “By law excess horses and burros, those above appropriate management levels, are to be removed. Doing this would enable fertility control and adoptions to sustain population with fewer gathers and lessens damage to our public rangelands and native wildlife.

The BLM reports that our public rangelands host around 83,000 wild horses and burros. This exceeds appropriate management levels (AML) by more than 300 percent. Appropriate management level is by law the population that sustains a “thriving natural ecological balance and multiple use relationship.”

Nevada's population of free-roaming horses on federal lands exceeds 50,000. Despite hosting 60.7% of BLM's excess free-roaming horses in 2022, Nevada received a mere 37% of the funding allocated for gathers by the federal agency.

The group is seeking a greater investment in Nevada from the BLM and ultimately Congress to address this public land crisis caused by the disproportionate number of free-roaming horses and burros on public rangelands.

Free roaming horses and burros qualified for federal protection in 1971. The Wild Free-Roaming Horses and burros Act and the BLM identified the approximate management level to be about 26,000 head across public lands and only 13,000 of those on the Nevada BLM District rangelands which occupy more than 15 million acres of the driest state in the union.

This means, by law 38,000 excess BLM horses and burros should be removed. The continued proliferation of these free-roaming animals across Nevada's desert lands, detrimentally affects land health and, in turn, the health of the state's wildlife including its iconic species such as the bighorn sheep, desert tortoise, Greater sage grouse, and Lahontan cutthroat trout, Nappe says.

“Gathering excess horses is the only efficient mechanism for investing in nonlethal, free-roaming horse management,” says Nappe. “Had the BLM gathered to appropriate management levels and placed 7,000 more horses into long-term holding in 2007, today we would have 50,000 fewer horses in long-term holding and 55,000 fewer excess horses and burros on-range.”

The National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board is comprised of nine individuals representing a diverse range of stakeholders and interests. The Board provides advice and recommendations to the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service as the agencies work to carry out their responsibilities under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act. The Act mandates the protection and management of free-roaming horses and burros in a manner that promotes a thriving natural ecological balance for all species on public lands.

The Coalition for Healthy Nevada Lands, Wildlife and Free-Roaming Horses was formed to address the impacts of free-roaming horses and burros on Nevada lands and wildlife. CHNL is composed of individuals and scientists from natural resource agencies and conservation organizations. Find out more here https://www.facebook.com/healthynevadalands.