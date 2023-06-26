XO Marriage Center Opens in Southlake, TX Establishing a Global Landmark for Marriage
The XO Marriage Center is designed to provide a unique and immersive experience for couples and serve as a global hub for advocates of marriage.
We are committed to supporting marriages in all stages of life, and equipping couples with the tools and values necessary to cultivate resilient relationships that stand the test of time.”SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- XO Marriage, the world-renowned organization dedicated to strengthening marriages and families, is proud to announce the opening of its new headquarters, the XO Marriage Center in Southlake, TX. This one-of-a-kind facility will serve as a global landmark for marriage, offering innovative resources, practical workshops, and world-class media to help couples build stronger, more fulfilling relationships.
— Brent Evans
The XO Marriage Center is designed to provide a unique and immersive experience for couples and serve as a global hub for advocates of marriage. The building will feature a start-of-the-art studio producing podcasts, educational resources, and workshops that cover everything from communication and parenting to intimacy and conflict resolution.
"It’s a dream come true to establish the XO Marriage Center in Southlake, TX," said Jimmy Evans, founder, and President of XO Marriage. "Our mission has always been to help couples build strong, healthy marriages that last a lifetime, and this new facility will allow us to do that on an even larger scale. We believe that every marriage can thrive, and we're excited to offer couples the tools they need to thrive in their relationship."
The new XO Marriage headquarters in Southlake, TX is more than just a physical location. It represents a strategic shift for the organization, with plans to expand its reach and impact on a national and global scale. As the hub of XO Marriage's operations, the new facility will be home to a talented team of professionals who are passionate about supporting healthy marriages.
"Marriage is a fundamental institution in our society that provides the foundation for building strong families and nurturing children. However, the stresses of daily life can place significant strain on this delicate union," commented Brent Evans, CEO of XO Marriage. "Through the establishment of this new headquarters, we are committed to supporting marriages in all stages of life, and equipping couples with the tools and values necessary to cultivate resilient relationships that stand the test of time."
XO Marriage's new headquarters marks an exciting new chapter for the organization as they gear up to expand their reach and continue to empower couples to build healthy, thriving marriages that last a lifetime.
About XO Marriage
XO Marriage is an 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening marriages and families around the world. Founded by Jimmy Evans in 1993, XO Marriage has helped millions of couples build stronger, healthier relationships through its resources, coaching, and events.
