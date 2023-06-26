ABOG Elects New Board of Directors Members and Members of Subspecialty Divisions

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two new Board of Directors Members and two new subspecialty Division Members for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) were elected and will begin their terms on July 1, 2023. The positions are as follows:

New Board of Directors Members



Joseph M. Gobern, MD, MBA

U.S. Army Col. (retired)

System Chairman

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Main Line Health

Wynnewood, PA

Margareta D. Pisarska, MD

Professor

Director, Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

Program Director, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Department of Biomedical Sciences

Cedars Sinai Medical Center

Los Angeles, CA

New Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Division of Gynecologic Oncology

Jayanthi S. Lea, MD

Professor

Chief, Division of Gynecologic Oncology

Program Director, Gynecologic Oncology Fellowship

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Dallas, TX

Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Shani Delaney, MD

Associate Professor

Program Director, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Fellowship

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of Washington

Seattle, WA

About ABOG

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Complex Family Planning; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; Gynecologic Oncology; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility.



# # #

American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology 214-871-1619 communications@abog.org