Hoàn Mỹ Medical Group, Asan Medical Centre team up to drive innovation in healthcare

HÀ NỘI — Hoàn Mỹ Medical Group, the leading private healthcare network in Việt Nam, and Asan Medical Centre, South Korea’s largest general tertiary-care hospital will cooperate to advance medical treatment in Việt Nam.

This consensus followed the Memorandum of Understanding signed at the Việt Nam-Korea Business Forum 2023, held during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s first State visit to Việt Nam alongside a delegation of 200 business leaders.

The agreement comes as the two countries seek to continue their close collaboration in trade and investment and build stronger bilateral business and economic ties.

Under the MoU, Hoàn Mỹ Medical Group and Asan Medical Centre will work together in several important areas. The two providers will exchange doctors, nurses, and medical technicians – and support staff – to enable both sides to share their knowledge and expertise in a wide range of medical fields.

This strategic partnership will help to upskill the medical workforce in Việt Nam. It will equip doctors, nurses, and medical professionals with specialist knowledge and practical experience to improve clinical outcomes for patients. The two sides also aim to unlock new innovations in medical treatment, drive clinical improvements in a range of sub-specialities, and raise standards of healthcare.

“This agreement is an important milestone in the development of healthcare innovation in Việt Nam,” said Dilshaad Ali Bin Abas Ali, CEO of Hoàn Mỹ Medical Group.

“We are looking forward to working with Asan Medical Centre and its leading Korean clinicians, sharing with and learning from them to increase our mutual medical knowledge and improve our clinical expertise. This exchange of doctors, specialists, and surgeons will enable our 5,500-strong workforce to unlock new health innovations and drive vital improvements in medical diagnostics, treatment, and care."

"Working with one of the world’s best hospitals will also help to drive our development of sub-specialities and accelerate our mission to provide outstanding healthcare here in Việt Nam throughout our nationwide network of 15 hospitals and six clinics,” he said.

"We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to impart the globally renowned medical expertise and knowledge of Asan Medical Centre in fields such as cancer treatment, organ transplantation, heart disease, and more," said Professor Seung-Il Park, President of Asan Medical Centre.

"We are committed to making significant endeavours in broadening this collaboration to encompass physician training and providing medical treatment to Vietnamese patients afflicted with severe illnesses," he said.

Hoàn Mỹ is Việt Nam’s largest private healthcare network, with 15 hospitals and six clinics. Comprising a workforce of more than 5,500 dedicated professionals, it serves more than five million patient visits a year.

Meanwhile, Asan Medical Centre is Korea’s largest medical complex with 2,732 beds, and treats an average of 13,850 outpatients and 2,490 inpatients daily. It performs over 69,500 cases of complex surgeries each year.

The centre has been acknowledged by US Newsweek in the ‘World’s Best Hospitals’ rankings, consistently holding the top spot in Korea for five consecutive years and ranking 29th globally. — VNS