HILLIARD MARTINEZ GONZALES LLP ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO HILLIARD LAW
Attorney Bob Hilliard has been practicing law in Texas for 40 years, gaining national recognition for his work on some of the country’s most high-profile cases.
A leading national law firm based in Corpus Christi, TX, is proud to announce a name change and rebranding initiative.
We are excited about this chapter in our history. Our clients can be assured that though our name has changed, our commitment to them and obtaining justice on their behalf remains as strong as ever.”CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP, a leading national law firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its history. The 40-lawyer law firm will undergo a name change and rebranding initiative, henceforth known as Hilliard Law.
— Bob Hilliard
This strategic decision to simplify and streamline the firm’s name reflects the evolving nature of the legal industry. It reinforces the firm’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services to its clients and an extension of its founder, Bob Hilliard’s, core values: compassion, integrity, and dedication, which have made the firm a trusted advocate for clients over the past nearly 40 years.
“The decision to rebrand as Hilliard Law is a natural progression for our firm,” said Bob Hilliard, Founding Partner of Hilliard Law. “While our name may have changed, our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality legal representation remains unchanged. This rebranding reflects our dedication to embracing new opportunities and evolving with the needs of our clients in an ever-changing legal landscape.”
Hilliard Law will continue to focus on its core practice areas, including personal injury, mass tort litigation, social justice cases, and other complex legal matters. The firm’s experienced team will continue to provide the personalized attention and aggressive reputation that clients have come to expect.
Alongside the name change, Hilliard Law will launch a revamped website and updated branding materials to align with its new identity. The website will serve as a valuable resource for individuals seeking legal assistance and showcase the firm’s expertise, notable case results, and attorney profiles.
“We are excited about this new chapter in our firm’s history,” added Mr. Hilliard. “Our clients can rest assured that although our name has changed, our commitment to their best interests and obtaining justice on their behalf remains as strong as ever.”
Hilliard Law will continue to operate from its existing offices at 719 S. Shoreline Blvd. in the historical Hilliard Building at Shoreline Terrace, ensuring uninterrupted service to its clients throughout this transition.
For further information about Hilliard Law, please visit the firm’s website at www.hilliard-law.com or contact them directly at 361-882-1612.
About Hilliard Law:
Hilliard Law, formerly Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP (HMG), is a nationally renowned law firm based in Corpus Christi, TX. With a history of success in personal injury and mass tort litigation, Hilliard Law is committed to providing aggressive representation and seeking justice for its clients. Bob Hilliard, owner and founding partner, has led Hilliard Law to the forefront of national trial law firms. Having tried over 150 jury trials, Mr. Hilliard is also a two-time winner of the National Law Journal’s prestigious Elite Trial Lawyer of the Year award for product liability and motor vehicles and has been recognized as a Super Lawyer for the past 20 years. Mr. Hilliard is double board certified and recognized as one of the top 100 trial lawyers in the United States. In the past year, Hilliard Law’s 40-lawyer firm has already secured over 100 million dollars in verdicts and settlements. For more information, visit www.hilliard-law.com.
