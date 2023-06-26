Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) Market to Grow at a Highest CAGR of 22.4% from 2023-2030, Offering, Solutions, Services, End User, Region, Size, Share, Growth, Key Drivers, Outlook, Demands and Competitive Landscape

The global Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) Market size is projected to reach a CAGR of 22.4% from 2023-2030. There are two key factors that are the main driving force behind the Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market growth. Those are ever-increasing demands for power and cost-efficiency at the same time and product catalog management and its increasing demand also play a driving force behind the rapid growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by Delvens, titled, “ Advanced Distribution Management System Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Solutions (Outage Management System, Energy Management System), Services (Professional and Managed Services), End User, Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America), Supply & Demand Side Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030”, The global market for Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) is expected to reach $8.7 billion by 2030 from $2.4 billion in 2022, registering impressive expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

A software-based solution called an advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is used to manage and control electricity grids. It is used to control energy output, manage power demand, and lessen distribution grid outages. Along with managing DERs, tightly integrated utility tools, and closed-loop communication with building management systems, ADMS also manages distributed energy resources (DERs). It is extensively used for volt control, automated meter reading (AMR), customer information, and distribution management. It offers improved data security, power quality, use of renewable energy sources, and disaster resilience. As a result, ADMS has numerous uses in a variety of sectors, including telecommunication, information technology (IT), industry, energy, and the military.

The expansion of the global market for advanced distribution management systems is primarily driven by two important aspects. Power and cost-efficiency requirements are constantly rising, and product catalog management's rising demand is another factor fueling the market's quick expansion. Additionally, the expansion of the smart grid and the rising need for energy in urban and rural areas will open up attractive market prospects.

Get FREE Sample Report: https://www.delvens.com/get-free-sample/advanced-distribution-management-system-adms-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

The main factors impeding the market's growth include issues with interoperability, insufficient utility incentives, and data security challenges.

COVID-19 has impacted the world economy; it has completely changed the work culture and forced people to work from home. It has affected all segments and completely disrupted the way people manage their businesses. Various companies have launched new solutions to support businesses. With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, ADMS solutions faced a substantial hit in the energy sector, majorly for data collection and remote monitoring. However, COVID-19 is expected to help overcome these challenges as it has positively impacted market growth. Since the energy and utility industry is considered essential services, the coronavirus pandemic has forced these utilities to rethink how many of their operations are performed, and how they engage with both their staff and their customers.



Segmentation Analysis

By Solution, the Energy Management System segment to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The outage management system (OMS), energy management system (EMS), distributed energy resource management system (DERMS), geographic information system (GIS), customer information system (CIS), and meter data management system (MDMS) are the various solutions that make up the advanced distribution management system market. The segment for Energy Management Systems is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate among solutions over the forecast period. The expansion of EMS solutions in the ADMS market is driven by rising energy consumption, fluctuating energy prices, rising carbon emission percentage, and rising demand for home energy management and building energy management solutions.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The market for advanced distribution management systems will expand in the Asia Pacific area as a result of factors including the enormous increase in energy demand brought on by factors such as fast economic development, urbanization, and industrialization. Additionally, the region's energy demand, generation capacity, and transmission and distribution networks have all experienced rapid increases.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at: https://www.delvens.com/Inquire-before-buying/advanced-distribution-management-system-adms-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the key players operating in the global Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) market are Schneider Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Hitachi, Oracle, Itron, Landis+GYR, ETAP, OSI, Minsait ACS, Elipse Software, Wipro, Survalent Technology, Tantalus, Hexagon Safety and Infrastructure, Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric, IBM, AutoGrid, EnergyHub, Opus One Solutions, PXiSE Energy Solutions, GridBright, Innowatts, SparkMeter, depsys, and mPrest among others.

Recent Developments

Minsait ACS partnered with ESRI, a pioneer in mapping, location intelligence, and geographic information system (GIS) software with headquarters in the US, in April 2022. Through this strategic relationship, Minsait ACS focuses on a global growth strategy based on GIS.

To transfer the most recent version of its Advanced Distribution Management Software (ADMS) to a control center in Craiova, Distributie Energie Oltenia in Romania collaborated with Siemens Smart Infrastructure in March 2022.

Market Outlook

Driver: Increasing desire for a single, integrated platform that is secure, effective, and efficient underpins the demand for sophisticated distribution management systems.

Different businesses are forced to employ integrated single-platform advanced distribution management systems due to the growing complexity of networks and the need to conduct network operations efficiently. This platform unifies all applications, solutions, and related data onto a single platform, allowing network operators to run their networks smoothly and effectively.

Cybersecurity and data privacy are key considerations, so exercise restraint.

The most crucial data concerns are power and utilities. It produces enormous amounts of data every day, and to protect that data, it needs a very secure infrastructure with several information security levels. The main issue in this market is data privacy. People are concerned about their personal information; they will only disclose it if they are confident in its security and privacy.

Possibility: Increasing interest in electric vehicles

The development of sophisticated distribution management systems has increased due to the rising demand for electric vehicles. Schneider Electric claims that as the number of electric vehicles has climbed, so has electricity usage. The governments of the UK and France estimate that by 2040, sales of conventional vehicles could reach 25% to 30%.

Resistance to change and embracing new technologies pose challenges.

The utility industry is progressing because of technological breakthroughs including sophisticated metering infrastructure, energy management systems, outage management systems, and smart displays of energy consumption, but there are still barriers to utilities adopting these developments.

Direct Purchase of the Global Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) Market Research Report at: https://www.delvens.com/checkout/advanced-distribution-management-system-adms-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

Global Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) Market Table of Contents

Offering Outlook

Software

Service

Consulting

System Integration

Support and Maintenance

System Type Outlook

Distribution Management System (DMS)

Automated Meter Reading/Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMR/AMI)

Distributed Energy Resources Management Systems (DERMS)

Energy Management Systems (EMS)

Customer Information Systems (CIS)

Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

Vertical Outlook

Energy & Utilities

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Defense and Government

Infrastructure

Transportation & Logistics

Others End-user Verticals

Regional Outlook

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden Austria Finland Belgium Turkey Russia Poland Hungary Czech Republic Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Vietnam New Zealand Philippines Thailand Malaysia Hong Kong Taiwan Singapore Indonesia Sri Lanka Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of South America

Middle East And Africa South Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Iran Egypt Rest of Middle East and Africa



Read More About the Global Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) Market Research Report: https://www.delvens.com/report/advanced-distribution-management-system-adms-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

Report Scope

Report Feature Descriptions Growth Rate CAGR of 22.4% during the forecasting period, 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Units Considered Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Segmentation System Type, Offering, Vertical, and Region. Report Attribute Market Revenue Sizing (Global, Regional and Country Level) Company Share Analysis, Market Dynamics, Company Profiling Regional Level Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Country Level Scope U.S., Japan, Germany, U.K., China, India, Brazil, UAE, South Africa (50+ Countries Across the Globe) Companies Profiled Schneider Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Hitachi, Oracle, Itron, Landis+GYR, ETAP, OSI, Minsait ACS, Elipse Software, Wipro, Survalent Technology, Tantalus, Hexagon Safety and Infrastructure, Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric, IBM, AutoGrid, EnergyHub, Opus One Solutions, PXiSE Energy Solutions, GridBright, Innowatts, SparkMeter, depsys, and mPrest among others. Available Customization In addition to the market data for the Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) Market, Delvens offers client-centric reports customized according to the company’s specific demand and requirements.

For More IT & Telecom Industry Reports: https://www.delvens.com/industry/it-telecom

Explore Related Reports:

Next-Generation Firewall Market: https://www.delvens.com/report/next-generation-firewall-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

Network Test Lab Automation Market: https://www.delvens.com/report/network-test-lab-automation-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

Marketing Automation Market: https://www.delvens.com/report/marketing-automation-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market: https://www.delvens.com/report/managed-detection-and-response-mdr-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

Location Analytics Market: https://www.delvens.com/report/location-analytics-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DraaS) Market: https://www.delvens.com/report/disaster-recovery-as-a-service-draas-market-trends-foreacast-till-2030

About Delvens

Delvens is a strategic advisory and consulting company headquartered in New Delhi, India. The company holds expertise in providing syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Delvens qualitative and quantitative data is highly utilized by each level from niche to major markets, serving more than 1K prominent companies by assuring to provide information on the country, regional, and global business environment. We have a database for more than 45 industries in more than 115+ major countries globally. We use AI and machine learning to make existing offerings quicker and cheaper, as well as to offer new services which couldn’t have been dreamt of a few years ago. From creating concepts to implementing them, we have the best-proven strategies that will help the organization and are assisting the organization to overcome the prevailing challenges and recognize recent opportunities before their competitors. We are capable of providing tailor-made research services keeping because of your specific requirements. We assure to provide the best possible services for all our clients. Our analysts are available for your assistance and will perfectly understand your needs and demand.

Delvens database assists clients by providing in-depth information on crucial business decisions. Delvens offers significant facts and figures across various industries namely Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Chemicals & Materials, Semiconductor & Electronics, Energy, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods & Services, and Food & Beverages. Our company provides an exhaustive and comprehensive understanding of the business environment.

To find out more, visit https://www.delvens.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact Us:

Varsha Chaudhari

Delvens Private Limited

Unit No. 2126, Tower B, 21st Floor

Alphathum, Sector 90 Noida 201305, IN

D: +44 20 8638 5055 | C: +91 9561827515 | P: +0120 4569 248

varsha.chaudhari@delvens.com | sales@delvens.com

Website: https://www.delvens.com/