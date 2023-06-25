Submit Release
A meeting was held with the new head of the JICA representative office in Uzbekistan

On June 26 this year, Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Yoshibumi Bito, newly appointed head of the representative office of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Uzbekistan.

The parties noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics of growth in the volume of the current investment portfolio of JICA in the Republic of Uzbekistan, which includes 11 projects totaling more than $3.5 billion in such areas as energy, infrastructure development, agriculture, education and medicine.

Laziz Kudratov stressed the importance of JICA's active participation in the implementation of the strategic development goals of the New Uzbekistan aimed at increasing the volume of foreign investment, realizing the industrial potential of industries and regions, the growth of domestic and international trade, as well as the development of the energy sector in Uzbekistan.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue active cooperation aimed at the qualitative implementation of current joint projects and the development of new areas of cooperation.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan

