Creating Inclusive Workplaces: GET Cities Explores the Power of Empathy in Keynote at Collision Conference in Toronto
GET Cities brings the power of empathy to Collision with a keynote on workplace equity, led by Director Dorian Spears. #GETSeed Founders also attending.CHICAGO , MISSOURI, UNITED STATES , June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GET (Gender Equality in Tech) Cities, a leading organization dedicated to promoting gender equity in the tech industry, is excited to announce its participation in https://collisionconf.com/. The event will take place on June 26-29, 2023 in Toronto, and GET Cities will be represented by its Director of Partnerships and Strategy, Dorian Spears.
As part of GET Cities' commitment to fostering inclusive and empathetic workplaces, Dorian Spears will be delivering a thought-provoking masterclass titled "Truth and Transformation: Creating Equity through Empathy in the Workplace." The class will delve into the critical role of vulnerability, openness to change, and personal transformation in driving progress towards equity, inclusion, and justice in the workplace.
"We often overlook the deeply personal work of creating spaces of belonging for marginalized individuals within our teams," says Dorian Spears. "If we genuinely seek a future of equity, we must be willing to transform ourselves in order to transform the teams, companies, and systems we operate within."
The class will explore key themes such as modeling vulnerability, boundaries, and care; the importance of listening and believing in others; and the significance of stepping out of the way to empower teams. Dorian Spears will provide real-life examples and insights from both personal experiences and those of others, highlighting the impact of negative workplace experiences and the power of empathetic leadership.
In addition to the masterclass, World Business Chicago will be bringing some of the #GETSeed Founders to Collision, including founders from Bridge to College Inc, MOMLogics LLC, Kadeya, Blip Energy, Science On Call, and StoryBolt. The Entrepreneurship Exchange was first incubated in GET Cities’ Tech Equity Working Group and recently spun out and scaled at World Business Chicago, kicking off with a trip to Miami in April earlier this year. This initiative, one of five scaling pilot projects to receive funds from GET Cities and the Tech Equity Working Group, aims to connect Chicago founders with new networks and opportunities in different cities, showcasing Chicago as a vibrant hub for tech and entrepreneurship.
“Through this exchange, not only will founders have the opportunity to attend the largest tech conference in North America, they will also engage with Ontario’s innovation ecosystem, network with government officials at Toronto City Hall, and meet business delegates from Chicago and all over Canada. We’re thrilled to incorporate early-stage founders from historically excluded communities into this type of delegation that WBC is so well known for.” - Nicole McCarthy, Director of Innovation and Venture Strategy
GET Cities is excited to contribute to the Collision Conference and looks forward to empowering tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations to create more equitable and empathetic workplaces. Don't miss this inspiring talk and the opportunity to be part of the change.
About GET Cities & The Tech Equity Working Group:
GET (Gender Equality in Tech) Cities, led by SecondMuse Foundation and Break Through Tech in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, is an initiative designed to accelerate the representation and leadership of women, transgender, and nonbinary people in tech through the development of inclusive tech hubs across the United States. Currently, GET Cities has established local tech hubs in three U.S. cities: Chicago, Miami and D.C.
To learn more or get involved with GET Cities, visit their website at https://www.getcities.org.
About WBC:
World Business Chicago serves a critical role in driving inclusive and equitable recovery throughout the city's 77 neighborhoods, focused on high growth sectors: transportation, distribution, & logistics; manufacturing; healthcare & life sciences, and our local innovation, startup, & venture ecosystem. As the City of Chicago's economic development agency, World Business Chicago leads corporate attraction & retention, workforce & talent, community impact, and promotion of Chicago as a leading global city. Supported by a council of 300+ local leaders, World Business Chicago's portfolio of innovation & venture programs include: the Chicago Venture Summit series, Startup Chicago, ThinkChicago, and Venture Engine with the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition (ISTC).
