Serco Awarded $69 Million Contract to Deliver IT and Engineering Sustainment Support for the U.S. Navy

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, Virginia, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a follow-on task order to deliver technical and programmatic support at Naval bases around the world. The five-year task order has an estimated value up to $69 million.

Serco will provide support for Information Technology (IT), Anti-terrorism Force Protection (ATFP) systems, ELMR (Enterprise Land Mobile Radio), dispatch, alarms, network engineering, network roll-out support, and information assurance for all Navy regions world-wide.

“With this win, Serco will continue our support in helping the nation secure our military bases and detect and respond to cyber security threats,” said Tom Watson, Serco Inc’s Chief Executive Officer. “Since 2001, Serco has been supporting the U.S. Navy with life cycle sustainment, acquisition and integration support for Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection Naval Electronic Surveillance Systems. The Company’s work has helped integrate more effective and efficient communications between federal, state and local government agencies and improve their ability to collectively respond to terrorism threats.”

