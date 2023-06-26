Conifer Holdings, Inc. Commences Exchange Offer and New Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) (“Conifer” or the “Company”), today announced that it has commenced an offer to exchange up to $24.4 million aggregate principal amount of its new 9.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028 for up to all of the $24.4 million aggregate principal amount of its currently outstanding 6.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023. The Company is also offering for cash, on a best efforts basis, up to an additional $25 million aggregate principal amount of new 9.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028.



Janney Montgomery Scott and American Capital Partners, LLC are serving as the dealer managers for the exchange offer and placement agents for the new offering. The exchange offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on July 25, 2023 unless extended.

The exchange offer and the new offering are being made pursuant to registration statements on Form S-4 and Form S-1, including a prospectus, which has been filed with, and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These documents contain important information that should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the exchange offer or the new offering. This news release shall not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer, exchange or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

With respect to the exchange offer and new offering, copies of the prospectus and related offer documents can be obtained free of charge from the information agent:

Alliance Advisors, LLC

200 Broadacres Drive, Bloomfield, New Jersey 07003

Phone (Toll-Free): 855-737-3176

Email: CNFRL@allianceadvisors.com.

The prospectus related to the exchange offer and new offering may also be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

About Conifer Holdings

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a specialty insurance holding company, offering customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of our insureds nationwide. Conifer is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “CNFR”. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.CNFRH.com.

For Further Information: Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840 ir@cnfrh.com