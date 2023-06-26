Composite Technology International (CTI) Announces Commercial Agreement With Brazilian Manufacturer Seleme Wood Ltda

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Composite Technology International (CTI) has officially announced its entry into definitive agreements with Seleme Wood Ltda (Seleme), a prominent Brazilian manufacturer. This strategic alliance, rooted in quality, is poised to accelerate growth for both companies within the millwork manufacturing category.



The combined strengths of CTI's global quality and lean manufacturing systems, along with Seleme's expertise in South American forestry and millwork, ensure that their offerings consistently exceed the industry's highest quality standards. This partnership establishes a solid foundation for long-term success and opens up numerous opportunities on the horizon.

“This commercial agreement signifies the organic progression of our partnership, and we are thrilled to accelerate the implementation of mutually identified initiatives, built upon 20 years of collaborative engagement in various capacities. By leveraging the expertise of CTI's seasoned manufacturing, operations, and sales teams, this agreement empowers us to concentrate on our core business, while unlocking opportunities for business expansion,” stated Gilberto Seleme, Owner and CEO of Seleme.

“CTI believes in the power of expansion beyond borders. With strategic joint ventures across Southeast Asia, we are diversifying our operations away from China, aiming to embrace more regions for enhanced geographical diversity. Following the successful establishment of our value-add manufacturing and distribution center in Atlanta, this new agreement with Seleme further strengthens our global production capabilities, with numerous exciting prospects on the horizon. As we embark on this journey, our aspiration is to cultivate enduring, trustworthy, and dependable partnerships with manufacturers in South America,” stated Griff Reid, President and CEO of CTI.

ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL

CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is a global manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops, and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames, and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com .

ABOUT SELEME WOOD LTDA

Seleme Wood is a visionary industrial company that plays a crucial role in the Seleme Group operations, a prominent player in the forest-based industry with over six decades of experience. Presently, Seleme Wood operates through its Forest and Wood Business Units, focusing on producing high-quality sawn and processed wood, as well as panels and mouldings.

Committed to sustainability, Seleme Wood holds FSC certifications for both its forest production and manufacturing processes, ensuring the development of environmentally friendly industrial practices. With a workforce of over 3,000 employees, the Seleme Group boasts extensive expertise and recognition in the Brazilian industrial sector. Apart from forestry and wood, Seleme family operates across various industries, including agro-industry, agriculture, leather, safety footwear, civil construction, and chemical processing. This expansive scope underscores their commitment to innovation and excellence throughout the industrial landscape.



