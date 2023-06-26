Party Supplies Market Size is projected to reach USD 27.76 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.50%: Straits Research

The Party Supplies market size was valued at USD 13.32 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 27.76 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period (2023-2031). North America is the most significant global party supplies market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party supplies are the goods and accessories required to organize a party or other event. Party supplies include balloons, banners, illumination, candles, cosmetic bags and boxes, and other things. Additionally, it is simple to find party supplies through various distribution channels, such as online retailers, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and specialized stores. The industry is growing due to the globalization of the wedding planning and event management sectors. The growth of the party supply market is also influenced by the rising urban population worldwide.

The global party supplies market's major key players are

American Greetings Corporation Artisano Designs Party City Holdco Inc Chinet Hallmark Licensing LLC Oriental Trading Company Pioneer Worldwide Martha Stewart Living Omni media Inc Shutterfly Inc Unique Industries Inc.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 27.76 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 13.32 billion CAGR 8.50% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Applications, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors American Greetings Corporation, Artisano Designs, Party City Holdco Inc, Chinet, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Oriental Trading Company, Pioneer Worldwide, Martha Stewart Living , Omni media Inc, Shutterfly Inc, Unique Industries Inc. Key Market Opportunities Increasing Consumer Demand for Environmentally Friendly Goods Key Market Drivers Expansion of the Event Management and Wedding Planning Industries





Key Highlights

The global party supplies industry size is projected to reach USD 27.76 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on product type, the party supplies industry is bifurcated into balloons, banners, home décor, pinatas, games, tableware/disposables, takeaway gifts, and others. The tableware/disposables segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global party supplies market is bifurcated into commercial and domestic use. The domestic use segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global party supplies market is bifurcated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialized stores, e-commerce, and others. The supermarket or hypermarket segment is the highest contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global party supplies market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period.

Expansion of the Event Management and Wedding Planning Industries Drives the Global Market

The wedding planning and event management industries have expanded over the past several years due to a growth in end-user interest, particularly among millennials, in-home parties, concerts, theme parties, birthday celebrations, lavish wedding celebrations, and other events. Attractive party supplies, including balloons, lights , candles, banners, masks, and other items, are utilized as decorations to spruce up the environment. Commercial end-users look for distinctive color schemes in games, banners, lights, and party balloons to attract customers to places like malls and urge them to participate in events. As a result, a rise in party product market value is expected over the forecast period.

Increasing Consumer Demand for Environmentally Friendly Goods Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In recent years, there has been an increase in consumer awareness of the environment and sustainable products. Customers are more aware of the environmental impact caused by plastic and other toxic products. Consumers prefer to host eco-friendly events and parties and look for eco-friendly party materials. Therefore, manufacturers in the party supply market focus on developing disposable plates and cups, biodegradable and ecologically friendly latex balloons, and reusable foil balloons eco-friendly party supplies. This is expected to create profitable opportunities for the party supply market in value sales during the projected period.





Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global party supplies market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period. The demand for coed life-event parties, such as pre-wedding bachelor and bachelorette parties and post-wedding couple's showers, is increasing in North America. In North America, young adults frequently post on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and others. Additionally, the 16th and 21st birthdays are celebrated with particular enthusiasm in the United States. As a result, this increases the demand for party supplies in the area, driving up market value sales.

Europe is expected to boost at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period. The best locations in the world for concerts, parties, and nightclubs are in Europe. In addition, the carnival is one of the biggest holidays observed in Europe. The combination of these factors has led to an increase in the value sales of the party supply industry in this region. The wedding planning and event management industry has also seen exponential growth in Europe due to consumer interest in home parties, concerts, theme parties, birthday celebrations, pricey weddings, and other events, particularly among generation z and millennial consumers.





Global Party Supplies Market: Segmentation

Party Supplies Market, By Product Type (2021-2031) Balloons Banners Pinatas Games Home Decor Tableware/Disposables Take Away Gifts Others

Party Supplies Market, By Applications (2021-2031) Commercial Use Domestic Use

Party Supplies Market, By Distribution Channel (2021-2031) Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Store Specialized Store E-commerce Others

Regional Party Supplies Market North America North America Party Supplies Market, By Product Type Balloons Banners Pinatas Games Home Decor Tableware/Disposables Take Away Gifts Others North America Party Supplies Market, By Applications Commercial Use Domestic Use North America Party Supplies Market, By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Store Specialized Store E-commerce Others U.S. U.S. Party Supplies Market, By Product Type Balloons Banners Pinatas Games Home Decor Tableware/Disposables Take Away Gifts Others U.S. Party Supplies Market, By Applications Commercial Use Domestic Use U.S. Party Supplies Market, By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Store Specialized Store E-commerce Others Canada Europe Europe Party Supplies Market, By Product Type Balloons Banners Pinatas Games Home Decor Tableware/Disposables Take Away Gifts Others Europe Party Supplies Market, By Applications Commercial Use Domestic Use Europe Party Supplies Market, By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Store Specialized Store E-commerce Others U.K. U.K. Party Supplies Market, By Product Type Balloons Banners Pinatas Games Home Decor Tableware/Disposables Take Away Gifts Others U.K. Party Supplies Market, By Applications Commercial Use Domestic Use U.K. Party Supplies Market, By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Store Specialized Store E-commerce Others Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe APAC APAC Party Supplies Market, By Product Type Balloons Banners Pinatas Games Home Decor Tableware/Disposables Take Away Gifts Others APAC Party Supplies Market, By Applications Commercial Use Domestic Use APAC Party Supplies Market, By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Store Specialized Store E-commerce Others China China Party Supplies Market, By Product Type Balloons Banners Pinatas Games Home Decor Tableware/Disposables Take Away Gifts Others China Party Supplies Market, By Applications Commercial Use Domestic Use China Party Supplies Market, By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Store Specialized Store E-commerce Others Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Middle East and Africa Party Supplies Market, By Product Type Balloons Banners Pinatas Games Home Decor Tableware/Disposables Take Away Gifts Others Middle East and Africa Party Supplies Market, By Applications Commercial Use Domestic Use Middle East and Africa Party Supplies Market, By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Store Specialized Store E-commerce Others UAE UAE Party Supplies Market, By Product Type Balloons Banners Pinatas Games Home Decor Tableware/Disposables Take Away Gifts Others UAE Party Supplies Market, By Applications Commercial Use Domestic Use UAE Party Supplies Market, By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Store Specialized Store E-commerce Others Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest of MEA LATAM LATAM Party Supplies Market, By Product Type Balloons Banners Pinatas Games Home Decor Tableware/Disposables Take Away Gifts Others LATAM Party Supplies Market, By Applications Commercial Use Domestic Use LATAM Party Supplies Market, By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Store Specialized Store E-commerce Others Brazil Brazil Party Supplies Market, By Product Type Balloons Banners Pinatas Games Home Decor Tableware/Disposables Take Away Gifts Others Brazil Party Supplies Market, By Applications Commercial Use Domestic Use Brazil Party Supplies Market, By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Store Specialized Store E-commerce Others Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of LATAM







Market News

In December 2022, American Greetings and Alicia Keys announced a new partnership for personalized Holiday digital greetings via CreatacardTM by americangreetings. This unique collection, which includes four songs from Alicia's Apple Music-exclusive holiday chart-topping album, Santa Baby, was created by 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician and globally renowned music icon Alicia Keys.





