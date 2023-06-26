The Irrigation Controller For Agriculture Market Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of More Than 6% Through 2023-2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Irrigation Controller For Agriculture Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s research on the irrigation controller for agriculture market, the global irrigation controller for agriculture market size is expected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2022 to $1.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. The global irrigation controller for agriculture market size is ten expected to reach $1.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 6%.



Water conservation is predicted to drive the growth of the irrigation controller for farm market. Water conservation entails protecting, managing, and developing water resources such as surface and groundwater, as well as preventing pollution. Irrigation controllers for agricultural applications use cutting-edge technologies and networking tools to measure, analyse, and manage water use. According to the water conservation report 2020-2021 published by Sydney Water Corporation, an Australian water industry company, $1 million was invested in the development of 14 new water conservation projects that include a variety of water conservation techniques such as robotics, analytics, and reclaimed water, as well as water literacy and efficiency. Similarly, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, a federal executive department of the United States, reduced its water consumption by 43.5 percent compared to fiscal year 2007, carried out water projects to further reduce water usage, and continued to manage water to sustain progress in fiscal year 2021. As a result, increased water conservation is propelling the irrigation controller for agriculture market forward.

Major players in the irrigation controller for agriculture market are Valmont Structures Pvt. Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries Incorporated, Netafim Limited, Hydropoint Data Systems Inc, Calsense, Galcon Ltd., Weathermatic, Rachio Inc., Holman Industries, NaandanJain Irrigation Ltd.

Product innovation is a major trend that is gaining traction in the irrigation controller for farm market. Major irrigation controller for farm firms are focusing on developing innovative products to increase their market position. For example, the Toro Company, a US-based developer of innovative irrigation system solutions, will unveil the Tempus Automation system for agricultural irrigation in February 2022. It exceeds the competition in terms of range, installation convenience, and use. It is the first in the industry to include 4G/Wi-Fi/LoRa/Bluetooth technologies. A 9-volt battery powers the water- and dust-resistant, IP68-certified Tempus Automation controllers and measuring sensor devices. In comparison to competitor controllers, which require individual solar panels, this reduces installation area while making system maintenance simple and convenient.

North America was the largest region in the irrigation controller for agriculture market in 2022. The regions covered in the global irrigation controller for agriculture market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global irrigation controller for agriculture market is segmented by type into weather-based controllers, sensor-based controllers; by irrigation type into sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation; by application into agriculture, non-agriculture.

Irrigation Controller For Agriculture Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the irrigation controller for agriculture market size, irrigation controller for agriculture market segments, irrigation controller for agriculture market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

